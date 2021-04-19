The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team improved to 5-1 in South Region play by sweeping a doubleheader against visiting Chemeketa on Friday, led by a big day at the plate by McKenna Marshall.
The Lakers won the opener 8-6 and the nightcap 9-1.
Brittany Bye had a solo home run and Marshall had a double, two singles and three RBIs in the opener.
Rheanna Russo, had a double and single and Elizabeth Cornejo also had two hits, with each scoring a run and driving in a run. SWOCC’s eight runs all came from separate players.
The Lakers led the nightcap 2-1 before exploding for seven runs in the sixth inning.
Marshall had four more hits, including a home run and double, scored three runs and drove in three others.
Samantha Mansfield and Brooklynn Cox had two hits each and Hannah Tennant and Russo drove in two runs.
Alyssa Smokey pitched a complete hitter, allowing six hits but giving up just one run.
The Lakers improved to 14-2 overall with the wins.
They played at Chemeketa on Sunday and are home this weekend for a pair of doubleheaders against Mount Hood on Friday and Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lakers lost a pair of matches to Rogue, swept both times.
In the home match, SWOCC fell 25-17, 25-22, 25-21. Amanda Clark had eight kills, Halen Riness added 21 assists and two aces and Maegan Grogan had nine digs.
In the match at Grants Pass, the Ospreys beat the Lakers 25-14, 25-14, 25-22. Tayler Parks had seven kills, Riness had 13 assists and Grogan had 12 digs.
The Lakers, now 4-4, host Clackamas on Wednesday and visit the Cougars on Friday.
SOCCER
The SWOCC women suffered their first loss of the season last weekend when they fell 2-0 to Lane in Eugene.
The Lakers visit Clackamas on Friday.