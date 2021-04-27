The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team took three out of four games from Mount Hood in Gresham this week, improving to 10-2 on the season.
The Lakers swept the opening doubleheader Thursday 12-6 and 9-3.
They scored eight runs in the last two innings to rally for a win in the opener. Alyssa Smokey had a pair of home runs and drove in four runs and Brittany Bye had two hits and three RBIs. McKenna Marshall had three hits and Rheanna Russo had two hits and three runs.
Raegan Brown and Hannah Tennant had three hits each for the Lakers in the nightcap and Tennant, Marshall, Smokey and Samantha Mansfield each had doubles. Mansfield, Marshall and Tennant all dorve in two runs and Russo scored twice.
On Friday, the Lakers won the opener 16-1, but lost the nightcap 9-8 in nine innings.
Brown had a homer and five RBIs in the opener. Bye had three hits and four runs, Marshall had three hits, two runs and two RBIS. Marshfield had two hits and two runs and Brooklyn Cox had two hits.
In the loss, Bye, Smokey and Marshall all hit home runs and drove in two runs for the Lakers, but they came up a run short. Smokey and Marshall had three hits each.
The Lakers have four more games against the Saints this weekend, with doubleheaders in Coos Bayon Friday and Saturday.
As with all SWOCC sports during the pandemic year, no fans will be allowed at the contests.
BASKETBALL
SWOCC came up short again in its pursuit of its first NWAC victory, falling to visiting Clackamas 92-85 after leading 44-42 at halftime.
The game was the first on the Lakers’ new floor since it was refinished and repainted last year.
Kareem Rowe led the Lakers with 20 points.
Coach Riley Grandinetti said the team continues to make progress.
“It was a great game,” Grandinetti said. “So many young guys that are just learning how hard they need to play.”
The Lakers are home again Wednesday against Umpqua.
They have one win on the season, an 88-69 game over the Corban University gold team. DeShawn Keperling led the Lakers in that win with 19 points, while Cade Baker and Tige Voorhees scored 15 each, Rowe had 14 and Dacian Spotted Elk scored 10.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Lakers topped host Clackamas 2-1 on Friday.
“We possessed the ball really well,” SWOCC coach Gina Ramirez said.
Lanaeya Botelho scored from the top of the penalty box in the first half. Kailani Lautaimi added the second goal in the second half.
“We gave up a penalty kick in the last minute of the game — other than that we played a solid game on both sides of the ball,” Ramirez said.
SWOCC improved to 2-1 with the win.
The Lakers visit Chemeketa for their last road game May 1. They also have home games remaining on May 15 against Lane and May 29 against Clackamas.