The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team wrapped up its home schedule with a sweep of Clark on Tuesday, beating the Penguins 3-2 and 10-2.
The Lakers finish the regular season Friday with a doubleheader at Lower Columbia.
Against the Penguins, the Lakers won the opener despite getting just four hits.
Anna Bonk hit a go–ahead home run in the sixth inning for the Lakers after earlier having an RBI double to score Destiny Guerrero in the fourth inning.
SWOCC’s other run came in the first, when Ashley Bonham scored on a single by Kim Frazier.
That was enough offense to back Ali Jennings, who allowed seven hits and walked five, but gave up just two runs. Jennings finished with six strikeouts.
The Lakers got their offense going in the nightcap, pounding 13 hits in the six-inning contest.
Bonham had two doubles and a single, three runs and an RBI. Frazier had a single and double, drove in three runs and scored one. Jenny Marnin had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Bonk had a double and single and three RBIs. Sophie Richmond had a single and double and scored twice.
Anja Weiss came on in relief in the first inning for the Lakers after Clark scored an early run and pitched the rest of the way, allowing just four hits and one run and striking out five.
The Lakers improved to 12-13 heading into Friday’s doubleheader at Lower Columbia (17-9). SWOCC is fourth in the NWAC South Region, a half-game behind Clackamas (13-13). The second game of SWOCC’s earlier doubleheader at Clark was suspended in the seventh inning due to darkness, which is why the Lakers have a different number of games on their record.
SWOCC is 15th in the NWAC RPI rankings.