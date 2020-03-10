The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team dominated six games on a successful weekend trip north, improving to 11-3 on the season.
On Friday, the Lakers crushed host Blue Mountain 16-1 and 18-2.
Rheanna Russo, Mckenna Marshall and Tanner Higgins all hit home runs in the opener and Brittany Bye, Alyssa Smokey, Lacee Travens and Madison Jessop all had doubles. Russo, Bye and Higgins drove in three runs each and Smokey and Marshall both had two RBIs. Travens also scored three runs and Russo, Bye, Smokey, Marshall and Higgins had two runs each.
Smokey allowed four hits in the five inning game, striking out seven.
In Friday’s second game, Jennifer Marnin had a pair of home runs and five RBIs and Russo, Bye and Higgins also went deep. Russo, Travens and Josie Dickson had doubles.
Bye drove in four runs, Russo three and Higgins, Travens and Dickson two each. Russo, Dickson and Elizabeth Cornejo scored three runs each and Marnin, Bye and Samantha Tognotti had two runs each.
Alyssa Jimenez and Anja Weiss combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts.
On Saturday, the Lakers beat Walla Walla 14-2 and 13-10.
In the opener, Marnin hit two more home runs and drove in six runs. Higgins and Marshall both hit homers and combined for five RBIs and Higgins and Smokey had doubles. Marnin had three runs and Bye, Smokey, Higgins and Cornejo two each.
Smokey gave up two runs and five hits in the five-inning game.
In Saturday’s second game, the Lakers rallied from an 8-2 deficit, scoring nine runs in the seventh to rally for the victory.
Higgins hit a home run and Marshall a double. Higgins also drove in four runs with three hits and scored twice. Smokey had three runs and Marnin two. Weiss picked up the win in relief, pitching the final four innings.
On Sunday, the Lakers swept Columbia Basin 11-2 and 18-1.
In the opener, Smokey had two doubles and five RBIs, and Bye and Marshall each hit doubles and drove in two.
Russo scored three runs and Marnin, Bye and Smokey two each.
Smokey picked up the win, giving up three hits and two runs in the five-inning game.
In the final game of the weekend, Russo homered and drove in three runs. Dickson had a triple and five RBIs and Marshall had a double and drove in four. Cornejo also hit a triple.
Marshall scored four runs and Higgins and Bye had three each.
Jimenez allowed six hits and one run in the five-inning contest.
SWOCC opens league play in the tough NWAC South Region on Saturday with a doubleheader at Lower-Columbia.