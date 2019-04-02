The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team had a strong weekend, winning three of four games at home to improve to 5-1 in its last six outings after a slow start to the NWAC South Region season.
The Lakers split a doubleheader against Centralia on Saturday, losing 15-9 and winning 11-10 — handing the Blazers their first region loss.
Ashley Bonham was the star of the twin bill for the Lakers, going a combined 8-for-9 with six runs, nine RBIs, two doubles, a triple and three home runs. In the finale, SWOCC’s win, Bonham was 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle with five RBIs and three runs.
Kim Frazier was 3-for-4 in the opener with two runs an RBI and two doubles. She was also 1-for-2 with a run, four RBI and a home run in the nightcap.
Destiny Guerrero was 3-for-5 in the opener with two runs, four RBIs and two homers. Jesse Blanton was 3-for-3 and Sophie Richmond was 1-for-2 with two runs.
Later, Richmond was 2-for-4 with two runs in the win, Anja Weiss was 2-for-4 with a run and Jenny Marnin was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
The next day, SWOCC hosted Grays Harbor and swept 10-4 and 15-0.
Marnin was the offensive star Sunday, going a combined 4-for-7 with five runs, three RBIs and two doubles. She was 3-for-4 with three runs, an RBI and a double in the opener.
Guerrero was 3-for-3 in the opener with two runs, four RBIs, a double and a homer. Richmond went 2-for-4 with a run, two RBIs and a double.
Ali Jennings struck out 10 in the complete-game win.
In the nightcap, Frazier was 2-for-4 with two runs, four RBIs and two home runs. Guerrero hit a solo homer, Rylee Morgan was 1-for-1 off the bench with a two-run home run and Gabbe Pond was 2-for-2 with a run and three RBIs.
Five Lakers had multi-hit games and SWOCC had 17 total.
Alyssa Jimenez allowed just two hits in the five-inning complete game with seven strikeouts.
The weekend effort, along with two wins at Chemeketa last week, improved the Lakers to 5-5 in league play. Mount Hood leads the region at 8-0 and Centralia is 8-1.
SWOCC visits Clark on Wednesday for a doubleheader and hosts Lower Columbia for a twin bill on Saturday.
Baseball
Linn-Benton swept the Lakers on Saturday in a doubleheader in Albany to complete a sweep of the four-game NWAC South Region series between the teams.
The Roadrunners had seven extra-base hits in the opener, an 11-0 drubbing. Jacob Melton hit a home run and a triple, Colton Talton hit a homer, Marcus Lydon tripled, and Dequan Dennis-Lee and Jordan Mambaje each doubled, with the latter hitting two.
The Lakers had just one hit in the loss, from Adam Inouye.
SWOCC led the nightcap 4-3 after two innings, but allowed six unanswered runs to fall 9-4.
Ryan Merino was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the loss. Jordan Katnik was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jordan Crawford also had two hits.
Vohn Yamaguchi was 1-for-2 with a run and Inouye and Marco Robinson each scored a run. Jake Madison allowed a single unearned run in the last 1 2/3 innings of relief work.
Talton hit a second homer for the Roadrunners and finished the four-game series with three triples and two homers.
SWOCC visits Mount Hood on Friday for a twin bill starting at 4 p.m.