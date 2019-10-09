COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College soccer teams had strong matches at home Wednesday, though neither came away with a victory.
The women fell to visiting Rogue 2-1, while the men played to a scoreless draw with Lane, the first-place team in the NWAC South Region.
Southwestern Oregon Community College plays Rogue Community College at SWOCC on Wednesday.
Rogue is tied for second in the women’s standings, but had to battle for the win over the Lakers, who still are seeking their first league victory.
The teams were scoreless at halftime, but the Ospreys got goals by Faith Aurello and Asha Sanders within four minutes of each other starting in the 53rd minute with Aurello’s unassisted score.
Alanna Smith scored SWOCC’s goal on breakaway to pull the Lakers within a goal.
‘We kept pushing,” SWOCC coach Gina Ramirez said. “We created a couple of good opportunities.”
Smith had another good opportunity on a breakaway, but Rogue’s goalie saved the shot.
SWOCC’s Ashlee Ponce had a header that got past Rogue’s goalie, but a defender for the Ospreys kept the ball out of the goal.
“I am proud of the girls for battling back,” Ramirez said. “I am confident that we will get a win soon.”
The Lakers are 0-7-1 and Rogue is 5-2-1. Clark leads the South Region at 7-0-1.
SWOCC hosts Lane on Saturday.
Southwestern Oregon Community College's Lleah Ralph runs the ball Wednesday against Rogue Community College's Asha Sanders at SWOCC.
SWOCC’s men had their second match with Lane on Wednesday and again played the Titans tough.
“The team played well today,” SWOCC coach Brad Williams said. “We outnumbered Lane in shots and hit two posts and a crossbar in our attempts.”
The Lakers now have handed the Titans their only loss and their only tie in region play. Lane is 5-1-1 and SWOCC is 2-2-3.
“It was an unlucky afternoon on the goal-scoring end, but we played very well,” Williams said.
The Lakers host second-place Chemeketa next Wednesday.