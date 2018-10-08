The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s soccer team beat visiting Rogue 2-0 on Saturday on the strength of a pair of second-half goals by Alanna Smith and tough team defense.
The teams had earlier played to a draw in Grants Pass.
“They play good soccer, so I knew it would be a good game,” SWOCC coach Gina Ramirez said.
The first goal came in the 60th minute, when Paige Boyce drew a few defenders, including Smith’s.
“She wisely got the ball to Alanna,” Ramirez said. “Alanna timed her drive perfectly.”
The goal was followed by the biggest play of the match for SWOCC goalie Erica Alfred.
“Our freshman goalkeeper had to come out of the box to make a tremendous one-on-one save,” Ramirez said.
The second goal came on SWOCC’s specialty, a corner kick.
Emma Meyer took the corner and Tabitha Ramirez got her head on it and sent it to the back post, where Smith put it in the net.
“I told the girls we are getting better and better every game,” Ramirez said. “I thought against Portland (a 2-1 loss last Wednesday) we got a little unlucky.
“To play well at home for the second game in a row and actually come up with the result we wanted was nice.”
SWOCC improved to 2-5-1 in NWAC South Region play while Rogue fell to 3-4-1. The Lakers are on the road Wednesday against second-place Lane (6-1-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
The Lakers picked up another big win on the men’s side Saturday, edging host Lane 1-0 in Eugene.
SWOCC improved to 5-1-1 and stayed right behind Chemeketa (6-0-1) heading into their match in Coos Bay this Saturday. The Lakers also denied the Titans (3-3-1) a chance to move into a second-place tie.
“We’re really pleased with the performance considering we had three games in a week this week and all three were very good performances,” SWOCC coach Brad Williams said. “We’re extremely happy with how the guys are playing right now and we’re looking to just keep it rolling as we go on to the final few games of conference play.”
The Lakers got the only goal of the match in the 65th minute by Joe Montero. Williams credited both Alex Moskowitz and Ian Brown with an assist on the goal. Liam Bates picked up the shutout in goal.
“The guys had to grind out a tough result today,” Williams said. “Lane put up a tough fight, but we were able to overcome it and played really well as a team to get the shutout and get the win.”
VOLLEYBALL
The Lakers got their first win of NWAC South Region play Friday night, when they topped visiting Lane in four sets. But they weren’t able to keep up the momentum Saturday, as Linn-Benton swept their match at Prosper Hall.
The Lakers edged Lane 29-27, 26-28, 25-20, 25-12.
Andria Santoyo had a big match with 18 kills, while Brooke Fisher added 11, Lauryn Wetzel nine and Sydney College seven (to go with 41 assists). Alexis Paglinawan led the defense with 23 digs while Colledge added 18 and Madeline Trippett 16.
On Saturday, Linn-Benton topped the Lakers 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.
Satoyo had seven kills, Colledge 17 assists and Paglinawan 13 digs.
SWOCC visits Umpqua on Wednesday and has a pair of nonleague matches Saturday, against the Portland State Volleyball Club and Pacific University at Forest Grove.