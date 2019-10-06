The Southwestern Oregon Community College soccer teams both lost at Portland on Sunday in a pair of NWAC South Region matches.
The women lost to the Panthers 3-1 after going into halftime tied at 1-all.
Hannah Dreisbach scored the goal for the Lakers in the 41st minute, answering an earlier goal by Portland’s Alicia Jamison. Megan Carrillo scored in the 56th minute and Georgia Penziol in the 66th for the Panthers.
Portland is tied for second in the region with Rogue, both now 4-1-2 (Clark is 5-0-1). SWOCC fell to 0-6-1.
SWOCC’s men fell to host Portland 2-0, giving up a pair of second-half goals to the Panthers.
Bryan Tapia score in the 56th minute and Stenley Graham added a goal in the 74th minute.
The Lakers fell to 2-2-2 in league play. Portland is 2-3-1.
Both SWOCC teams are home again Wednesday, the women against Rogue at 1:30 p.m. and the men against league-leading Lane at 4.
You have free articles remaining.
Volleyball
The Lakers played some of their best volleyball of the season over the weekend, but came up short at home against Linn-Benton and Lane, the third- and second-place teams in the South Region.
Linn-Benton swept the Lakers 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 on Friday.
Tayler Parks had 12 kills and Andria Santoyo 11. Sydney Colledge had 23 assists and Shay Zener 21 digs.
Lane is 5-1 and Linn-Benton 5-2, both trailing unbeaten Rogue.
On Saturday, Lane edged SWOCC 25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 21-25, 15-5.
Amanda Clark had 17 kills for the Lakers and Parks and Santoyo had nine each. Colledge had 37 assists. Zener had 19 digs, Santoyo 17, Colledge 13 and Nika Krishoven 10.
The Lakers are home again for a nonleague match Tuesday against New Hope of Eugene at 6:30 p.m. and visit Umpqua in Roseburg on Saturday.