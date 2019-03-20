COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s soccer coach Gina Ramirez said she had a simple message for her players last fall: If they want to go on to play in college, there probably would be a place for them — they just had to find the right fit.
On Wednesday, two of her players proved that concept.
Abby Davis signed a letter of intent to play for Waldorf University in Iowa and Rayvan Dempsey signed a letter to join the team at York University in Toronto, north of the border in Canada.
“I am super proud of them,” Ramirez said. “I am glad they are going to go on and continue their education and continue playing soccer.”
Davis will become a defender for Waldorf, an NAIA school in Forest City, Iowa.
“The soccer program is expanding,” she said of Waldorf. “And it has the degree program I want to go into (business management).
“I’m blessed to keep doing what I love and to have it help pay for school.”
Davis is from Rosthern, Canada, in Saskatchewan. She has lived there since she was 6, when her family moved north from Coos Bay, and she said the chance to come back to school in Coos Bay was a great opportunity the past two years.
She said she loved dorm life and the professors on campus at SWOCC, as well as the chance to play for Allan Ledesma and then for Ramirez.
“SWOCC definitely helped me to become a better soccer player,” she said. “It helped me grow.”
The coaching staff at Waldorf had contacted Ramirez looking for players, which started the process of Davis ultimately signing with the school.
In contrast, Dempsey reached out to York because she was looking for a school in Canada.
“York was one that stood out to me because of their social work program,” she said.
Dempsey was raised by her aunt and uncle she said, explaining that she realized how fortunate she was to be raised by relatives.
“If I hadn’t grown up with my aunt and uncle, I would have been in foster care,” she said. “I want to give back the way my aunt and uncle gave back to me.”
Like Davis, Dempsey made a trip just to get to SWOCC, coming to the South Coast from Fairbanks, Alaska. It’s a decision she does not at all regret.
“I love it,” she said. “I love being near the ocean. It’s going to be sad moving away from it.”
She will play outside back for York. It’s a position she had never been in before last fall, growing up as a traditional wing.
“I fell in love with it this year,” she said.
The two sophomores were part of a SWOCC squad that improved tremendously in terms of its competitiveness over the past two seasons.
“I feel like our team improved a lot,” Dempsey said, adding that she enjoyed personal growth as well.
“I have always dreamed of playing at a four-year university,” she said, adding that she wasn’t ready for that coming out of high school. “My time at SWOCC, my skill grew stronger.”
Ramirez said it was natural for the Lakers to improve, given the nature of the team.
“They had a good chemistry,” she said. “They wanted to work hard.
“If you have a goal in mind, it may take hard work, but you can get there.”
Davis and Dempsey are the first two players to move on to four-year schools for Ramirez, but she hopes many more follow.
Wednesday’s signing ceremony was attended by a number of the team’s players.
“It sets a great precedent for all our returning players to see this,” Ramirez said.