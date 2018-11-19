The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team had three players chosen for the NWAC South Region all-region team after winning the region title.
Sophomore Anthoni Martin and freshmen Hernan Ibarra and Joe Montero were picked for the team.
A trio of SWOCC women also made the South Region team for soccer: sophomores Kylie Clarkson, Sahara Iverson and Tabitha Martinez.
SWOCC also had a number of athletes earn academic excellence awards, which require a 3.25 cumulative grade point average and athletes to have a minimum of 36 credits earned.
Uriel Barrios, Liam Bates, Anthoni Martin and Alexander Moskowitz were honored for men’s soccer; Kylie Clarkson, Ryan Dempsey, Napua Galletes-Fernandez and Brianna Topete were honored for women’s soccer; and Brooke Fisher and Baley Van Wormer were honored for volleyball.