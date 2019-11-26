COOS BAY — Jenny Marnin said after growing up in the Portland suburbs and spending her first year of college in Coos Bay that her only requirement for her college future is “warm and sunny.”
Marnin can check that box off after she signed a letter of intent Monday to play softball for the University of St. Katherine, located north of San Diego, starting next fall.
She looked into the school because she has a cousin there and her significant other has been asked to play baseball there, and she said the coaches liked the input they got from SWOCC’s coaching staff.
“They made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Marnin said. “It worked out really well.”
Marnin is a stellar defensive shortstop, using her height to give her outstanding range in the field.
“It’s hard to find an almost 6-foot shortstop,” she said. “My height makes a difference.”
Marnin had a strong freshman season for the Lakers, hitting .390 with 38 runs and 19 RBIs in 44 games. She also earned all-region honors for the NWAC South Region.
“She works really hard,” SWOCC coach Megan Corriea said. “She’s pretty deserving of this opportunity.”
The coach said the all-region honor spoke a lot about her.
“Leadership wise, that’s important,” Corriea said. “”We’ve got 11 freshmen this year.”
Marnin is excited about the upcoming season.
“We’re going to have a great team,” she said. “A lot of young talent that is going to surprise a lot of people.
“I’m excited to see how we do.”
Marnin came to Coos Bay from Jesuit High School in Portland. She lived in the suburb of Aloha.
Halfway through her senior year at Jesuit, she didn’t know what she was going to do and her prospects for playing for a four-year school were dimming.
She asked her dad if he thought playing for a junior college would be a good idea and he said that’s where he started.
“I looked up JUCOs and emailed a few,” she said. “SWOCC was the first to email me back.”
Marnin said she liked SWOCC from the moment of her visit.
“I wouldn’t have traded these two years for anything else,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot.”
She said Corriea has pushed her to get better on and off the field.
“She’s pushed me to improve my leadership skills and my people skills,” Marnin said.
SWOCC also helped Marnin become a better student, she said.
The University of St. Katherine is a new school. Located in San Marcos, it opened in 2011.
Marnin plans to study kinesiology and go on to earn a master’s degree in coaching and teaching with the eventual goal of being a coach.
“Their program is brand new,” Marnin said. “I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Corriea expects good things for her star shortstop.
“I think it’s going to be a good fit for her,” she said.