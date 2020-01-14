COOS BAY — Left-handed pitching is in high demand in college, and Southwestern Oregon Community College is producing some good ones.
Marco Robinson became the third southpaw from last year’s freshman class to sign with a four-year school when he signed a letter of intent Tuesday to join the program at Ohio Valley University next fall.
SWOCC coach David Deutschman said the Division II university in Parkersburg, W.V., is a good opportunity for Robinson.
“He is an outstanding human being,” Deutschman said. “He is a natural leader.”
Robinson also is really strong with all three of his primary pitches — fastball, curveball and change-up — and perhaps most important as he moves on, a competitor.
“His biggest attribute is he competes,” Deutschman said.
Last year, Robinson had four appearances, finishing with 11 strikeouts and 11 walks in 13 innings. But pitching was only part of his role, spending the season as a two-way player.
He played first base in high school in Southern California and Deutschman recruited him to be an outfielder. He had four home runs, five doubles, 18 RBIs and 19 runs for the Lakers last spring.
“He has good power at the plate,” Deutschman said. “Whatever role we ask of him, he will do.”
While Ohio Valley is recruiting him as a pitcher, Robinson said he has enjoyed his multiple roles for the Lakers, and come to like being in the outfield.
“The trust they had in me allowed me to develop as an outfielder,” he said.
Robinson said one of the big things that attracted him to Ohio Valley was its similar philosophy to SWOCC.
“Having those high expectations both on and off the field is what I need,” he said. “Like Coach Deutcshman here, they want to you to be the best baseball player and the best man you can be.”
Deutschman said Robinson is a special person, a resident assistant in the dorms, a good student and very involved outside the baseball team.
“He’s extremely respected, not only by his peers, but by our athletic department and his instructors as well,” Deutschman said. “He’s going to be really successful at whatever he decides to do in life.”
You have free articles remaining.
Right now, Robinson would love to do exactly what Deutschman does.
He is studying English literature (he has a 3.60 grade point average) and plans to go straight from completing a four-year degree to getting a masters with the goal of becoming a professor and coach, preferably at the junior college level.
“I want to help kids follow the steps to pursue their dreams,” he said.
Having grown up in the desert in Southern California, graduating from Marietta Mesa High School, Robinson said he was ready for both the small-town atmosphere and climate on the South Coast.
“I love the rain,” he said. “I love the greenery and the nature.”
Ohio Valley, located just across the Ohio border in West Virginia, will offer a similar small-town feel.
“I’ve never been keen on the (Division I) life,” he said. “I’ve always liked small schools.”
Before heading east, he hopes to help the Lakers have a successful season this spring.
“Coming off last year and with the returners we have — the core group of guys — and the newcomers, I’m excited about what we are going to do,” he said. “The amount of leadership and the camaraderie we have on an off the field, it’s definitely one of the best teams I’ve been around.”
Robinson follows Jonah Hurney, who signed with Virginia Tech in the fall, and Luke Jackson as SWOCC lefties heading to four-year schools.
Jackson, who is from Junction City, signed with Central Christian College of Kansas and already transferred to the school for this coming season.
“This was a decision that Luke and I made together, a mutual thing so he could jump on the scholarship opportunity and get the innings we both thought he deserved,” Deutschman said. “Luke has done everything I asked of him and so it was a privilege to find him a new school.”
With Robinson’s signing Tuesday, all three freshman lefties from last year’s staff have secured spots at four-year schools.
“We’ve been developing left-hand guys and moving them on,” Deutschman said. “Obviously that’s a big need at the next level.”