Southwestern Oregon Community College athlete Bryan Terry won men’s high-point honors at the NWAC track championships in Gresham on Tuesday after earning his second win of the championship meet.
Terry added the shot put title to his earlier win in the discus and second-place effort in the hammer. He improved on his school record in the shot with his winning mark of 51 feet, 11 ¼ inches.
Terry was one of two Lakers who won events Tuesday.
Aayzia Dumas was the winner in the women’s 400, finishing in 57.94 seconds to edge Spokane’s Alvanique Smith, who finished in 58.02.
Dumas finished sixth in the 200 meters in 26.29.
Kawika Fernandez finished seventh for the Lakers in the men’s 400 with a time of 51.98.
SWOCC’s Maria Medina just missed placing in the triple jump, finishing ninth with a mark of 31-8.
In the relays, SWOCC’s men were sixth in the 4x400 (3:27.68) and seventh in the 4x100 (43.96). SWOCC’s women were sixth in the 4x100 (52.12) and eighth in the 4x400 (4:35.04).
SWOCC’s men were seventh in the team race and the women were 10th. Lane swept the team titles.
The other individual honors at the meet included:
Men’s Field Outstanding Athlete: Sawyer Christopher of Lane, who won the javelin and was third in the decathlon.
Women’s Field Outstanding Athlete: Grace Campbell of Umpqua, who won the triple jump and was second in the long jump.
Men’s Track Outstanding Athlete: Jerome Curry of Spokane, who won the 100 and 200 and was part of two second-place relay teams.
Women’s Track Outstanding Athelte: Treasure Valley’s Delia DeLeon, who won the triple crown by taking the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000.
Women’s High-Point Athlete: Essence Foster of Clackamas, who won the 400 hurdles and heptathlon and also placed third in the 400, third in the long jump and was part of the Cougars' third-place 4x400 and fourth-place 4x100 relays.