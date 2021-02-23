The Southwestern Oregon Community College cross country team had its second meet of the season on Saturday in Roseburg.
The men competed in an 8-kilometer race for the first time in the Umpqua Community College Invitational.
“Today’s course at Stewart Park in Roseburg was a little wet and muddy, but I thought our teams raced well,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said.
William Hennum led the way with a time of 28 minutes and 38 seconds and was followed by Gustavo Villalvazo (30:00), Jacob Dalrymple (30:04) and Bradley Beaver (30:55).
Umpqua’s Konrad Raum won the race in 27:24
“It was nice to see Will battling with the top runners from Umpqua,” Hoppe said. “Bradley Beaver showed a lot of toughness and grit fighting through an ankle injury.
“I thought all in all our guys did great in their first 8K.”
Umpqua edged the Lakers in the dual 26 points to 30.
SWOCC’s Miles Stanford was 12th (33:25), with Grayson Goodale 13th (34:04) and Lawrence Winowiecki 14th (37:16).
SWOCC’s women were led by Daniel Vimbela, who finished the 5-kilometer course fourth overall in 23:56.
“Danielle, who has been dealing with a hip flexor, gutted out an awesome race,” Hoppe said. “Both her and Hannah Blackhard improved from last week."
Blackard was ninth in 27:29. Umpqua’s Samantha Eichman won the race in 22:10.
Umpqua had the only complete team. Chemeketa had one runner.
After two weeks in Roseburg, SWOCC competes this weekend at Eugene.
“It was an exciting and fun day for both teams and we’re excited we get to run again next week at Lane,” Hoppe said.