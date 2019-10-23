COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team didn’t give up a goal on its new home pitch this season.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, they only scored one goal in their four home matches, including a scoreless draw with Rogue on Wednesday. And that has kept the Lakers from having a chance to host in the playoffs.
In fact, the Lakers now need to win or draw against Clark in Vancouver on Saturday to advance to the NWAC playoffs.
SWOCC coach Brad Williams lamented after Wednesday’s match that 0-0 seems to be the popular score for the Lakers at home, but quickly pointed out that the scoreless draw was a good result all things considered.
“We were lucky not to lose,” Williams said. “They hit the post four times.”
Rogue’s near-misses included a header off a corner kick that hit the right post when SWOCC’s first-half goalie, Alieu Diaw, couldn’t get over in time to deflect the shot. With only seconds left in stoppage time at the end of the match, another shot by the Ospreys clanked off the top post above Vince Goelst, who missed several matches but returned Wednesday to play goal in the second half.
Both SWOCC goalies also had several saves, while the Lakers had few good chances, despite controlling the ball much of the match.
“They shut us down,” Williams said. “Our attackers were not on today.”
Williams had a hunch his team might not have a good day before the match even started.
“I knew it from the start with the warm-ups,” he said.
The Lakers weren’t as focused in the warm-ups, but they did play well enough for the draw.
“We’re happy with the clean sheet, but we definitely could have helped the offense more,” defender Eion Brown said. “It was a good effort by the boys. We didn’t get the result we needed.”
Williams said a highlight of the day was the return of Goelst, which allowed Diaw to return to the field, where he had a couple of chances late with his height.
“It was nice to get Vince in goal,” Williams said.
The good news is the Lakers entered the day in great shape in the postseason race.
SWOCC entered the match with a chance still to even clinch the South Region title if all the results in the final two dates of the regular season went right.
On Wednesday they needed to win and have Clark beat Lane. Clark did its part, which kept the Penguins alive in the race for the playoffs when SWOCC ended in a draw.
Williams said the Lakers didn’t need to be in the situation needing a positive result Saturday.
“If we win (today), we’re in — we don’t have to leave it to the last day,” he said.
Brown said the chance to extend the season in the playoffs is exciting.
He said the Lakers will look for a strong match Saturday in the regular-season finale against Clark at Vancouver, Wash.
“We’ve got to want to come out and play,” he said of needing to have fun on the pitch. “It’s a game, at the end of the day.”