SWOCC’s softball team is headed to the NWAC softball tournament after the Lakers finished 13th in the final RPI for NWAC and will open the double-elimination tournament at 12:30 p.m. Friday against No. 4 seed North Idaho.
Their second game will come against either Clackamas or Centralia at 5:30 p.m.
The tournament is being played in Spokane, Wash.
SWOCC finished 13-15 in NWAC South Region play and 18-25 overall. North Idaho won the East Region with a 27-5 league record and is 33-9 overall.
SWOCC lost its final two league games to Lower Columbia, 5-4 and 9-0.
In the 5-4 loss, they scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but ran out of time.
Destiny Guerrero and Jesse Blanton drove in runs for the Lakers and Anna Bonk scored twice.
Baseball
SWOCC finished the season with four losses to Lane, two close and two in blowout fashion.
On Friday in Coos Bay they lost one game 12-0 and the other 4-2.
Jack Hulce and Thomas Anderson had doubles for the Lakers. Anderson had two hits, a run and an RBI and Jordan Katnik scored the other run. Ryan Merino had an RBI.
On Saturday, the Lakers lost one game 16-5 and the other 6-4.
SWOCC got off to a great start with four runs in the first inning of the opener, but Lane quickly went in front.
Kellar Edwards had a double and drove in two runs while scoring one. Anderson had two hits.
The Lakers led the second game 3-1, but again Lane went in front.
Adam Inouye had a three-run double for the Lakers and Jordan Crawford dove in the other run.
SWOCC finished the season 4-20 in league play and 11-29 overall.
Golf
SWOCC’s men won the annual Southwestern Oregon Invitational, played at Bandon Crossings on Sunday and Monday.
The Lakers beat Grays Harbor by one stroke and Skagit Valley by two to take the title. SWOCC has rounds of 315 both days to score 630.
Casey Cameron tied for third at 11-over (155) for the two days. Camden Chose tied for seventh (160) and Casey Spencer and Brett Spencer tied for ninth at 162.
Kristopher Ward tied for 12th at 163.
SWOCC’s women finished second behind Columbia Basin. Columbia Basin finished at 513 and the Lakers finished at 523. Only three scores count for NWAC women.
Sarah Skokan and Avery Gill tied for fourth with a two-day total of 174. Avry Hansen was sixth at 176 and Katie Bogert eighth at 178.
Skagit Valley’s Grace Christianson was medalist with a score of 167.
The NWAC Championships is May 19-20 at the Home Course in DuPont, Wash.