COOS BAY — JJ Perez was not going to be stopped.
Competing at the NJCAA West Region Wrestling Championship on Sunday in Coos Bay, Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Perez battled through the semifinals and scored an overtime win in the 285-pound championship match to take the title. Perez, who is ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA, was named outstanding wrestler of the meet.
“I’m hungry. I’m going to win. I’m not going to come out and not win,” said Perez. “I knew I was tired but I knew he was more tired. I believe in my training and I knew I was just going to let it fly and that’s what I did.”
Perez was one of seven SWOCC wrestlers who punched a ticket to the NJCAA Nationals, which begin on March 6 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The automatic qualifiers included Perez and Matthew Hofenbredl (141) who both took first in their respective weight class.
“Those two look ready and they put themselves as contenders so that they’re in position to win it,” said SWOCC head coach Adam Whitlach. “They’ve made their mark and now they’ve got to push the ball a little farther down the field.”
Joel Avila (125) and David Kerr (133) both finished second, which automatically sent them along as well.
The top three finishers in each of the 10 weight classes advanced to the national meet.
Additionally, five wrestlers who did not finish in the top-three were voted on by the coaches to receive an at-large spot at nationals. Three of those wrestlers came from SWOCC with former Reedsport and Marshfield standout AJ Lira (149), Noah Wu (157) and Ben Hughes (197) all finishing fourth and advancing to the next stage.
The Lakers finished third as a team with 101 points.
In the semifinals, Perez defeated Umpqua Community College’s Jayden de Fond in a 5-2 decision. In the finals against Clackamas Community College’s Tommy Mommer, Perez recorded a 7-5 victory.
After a scoreless first period, Perez used an escape and a takedown to lead 3-2 heading into the third period. Holding onto a 5-3 lead, Perez was twice called for stalling in the final 15 seconds to force overtime.
“I guess I got a stalling call with like 10, 15 seconds left in the match. And then five seconds later I got another one and I didn’t even know I got the first one, ... But then I knew it was tied going to overtime so I had to fight and dig deep,” said Perez.
In overtime Perez sprang to life recording a takedown with 34 seconds left in the one-minute period.
You have free articles remaining.
The other SWOCC winner on the night was Hofenbredl in the 141-pound weight class. Against North Idaho College’s Larry Johnson in the semifinals, Hofenbredl won with a 4-1 decision. Johnson had beaten Hofenbredl in the final dual of the regular season.
“I was like, alright it’s payback, it’s my time,” said Hofenbredl. With a 2-1 lead in the third period, he recorded a takedown with 24 seconds left to advance to the final. “I felt real comfortable there and I knew it was going to be hard for him to finish the shot so I had to stay tough and stay composed. And then I had the opportunity to do that little spin and got another takedown off it. It all worked out.”
In the championship, he was matched up against No. 1 ranked Marckis Branford of Clackamas, who he defeated with a 5-4 decision.
“So I went out and just wrestled my match. He went out and took me down at the beginning and then I ended up getting away and getting a reversal and finishing the period on top,” said Hofenbredl. “I just kept my pace going and he started slowing down and got in on that last shot.”
SWOCC’s Avila took second place in the 125-pound weight class. Avila defeated NIC’s Andrew Lucero 12-11 in the semifinals. In the championship Cameron Enriquez of Clackamas recorded a fall over Avila at 1:38.
In the 133-pound bracket, Kerr defeated Isaac Lopez of North Idaho 19-5 in the semifinals before facing top-ranked Jason Shaner of Clackamas in the final. Shaner defeated Kerr 25-8.
Clackamas, last year’s national champions, won the team title with 158.5 points and, for the second year in a row, had all 10 wrestlers wrestling for the championship of their weight class. North Idaho took second with 130 points.
“Well, it’s sort of what the plan is for these guys… It’s just a step along the way,” said Clackamas head coach Josh Rhoden. “Like we tell them, we don’t tell them go win a title, we just say qualify. All we need is three more weeks to keep training.”
For the Lakers, those next three weeks are going to consist of more high-level training as the team looks to walk away with a trophy for finishing in the top six.
“I think we’ve got enough guys to do it. This weekend we did exactly what we were supposed to do,” said Whitlach. “If we want to take sixth, someone is going to have to do a little more than what was expected or where we should be.”
For Perez, he just wants to do what he has been doing all season.
“I’m probably going to be seeded No. 1 going to nationals and I’m hungry. I’m going to let people know I’m the man of the weight class,” he said.
“The big thing is I really believe in my training. I think I’m the hardest heavyweight in the nation so I take that mentality and I can run through anybody. There are going to be tight matches but I’ve got to finish and that’s what I did (today).”