COOS BAY — Jonah Hurney stood out for Southwestern Oregon Community College last spring as a freshman pitcher, averaging more than 12 strikeouts per nine innings.
His skills drew the attention of Virginia Tech University during the NWAC Showcase this fall, and on Wednesday, he signed a letter of intent to pitch for the Hokies starting next school year.
“It’s very exciting,” said Hurney, who came to SWOCC from Kamuela, Hawaii.
SWOCC coach David Deutschman said coaches from the school paid a visit to campus to watch Hurney pitch in an intersquad game.
“They liked what they saw,” Deutschman said.
He’s not surprised.
Hurney has great control of four pitches — fastball, curveball, cut slider and change-up — and throws them all from the same release point, Deutschman said, adding that it’s been impressive to watch him pitch from behind the plate when he has filled in as umpire in practice.
Plus, he’s left handed, another bonus.
Hurney also has been a great team leader and an above average student, Deutshcman said.
Hurney said SWOCC has been a good fit for him to focus on his education. He expects to study something health-related at Virginia Tech.
As for his skills on the baseball field, Hurney said, “I just play my game, do what I’ve done all my life.”
He hopes next spring, that includes the Lakers getting to the NWAC playoffs.
“I think we will be a lot better,” he said. “We have a lot more sophomores. And we’ve got a lot of good arms."
Last year, Hurney went 3-3 in nine starts and struck out 74 batters in 54 innings, with 30 walks. His strikeouts rate ranked third in all of NWAC.
Hurney said Deutschman and the SWOCC coaching staff have done a good job helping the team improve.
He is the second recent SWOCC pitcher to go on to a Division I school. Dylan Pierce walked on at Oregon State and helped the Beavers win the College World Series his first season in Corvallis, before being drafted following his senior season and having what Deutschman described as a strong first summer in the minors.
The coach hopes Hurney can enjoy similar success and said getting a chance to pitch for Virginia Tech is a great opportunity.
“We’re talking a power-5 (conference) on the East Coast,” Deutschman said. “That’s big for a junior college, but especially one in a remote location on the opposite coast.”