The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team got back on track after losing its final game on its California trip by winning its home opener Sunday, beating Pacific’s junior varsity team 25-10, 25-17, 25-9.
Andria Santoyo had nine kills and 10 digs for the Lakers. Natalie Sale had 17 assists and Shay Zener and Amanda Clark each had 11 digs. Clark also had seven kills and six aces.
The Lakers and Boxers are back in action Tuesday at Forest Grove.
SWOCC, now 9-3, is building toward the NWAC South Region opener. The Lakers host College of the Redwoods next Monday and host Rogue on Sept. 11 to open league play.
Soccer
SWOCC’s men came up short in their quest for their first win of the season on Saturday, falling to host Everett 4-3.
Ivan Jimenez had goals just before and just after halftime to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead, but Everett scored three straight goals to go up 4-2.
Jimenez scored again to compete a hat trick in the 87th minute, but the Lakers couldn’t get the equalizer and dropped to 0-3 on the year.
Next up for the Lakers is the NWAC South Region opener against Portland at Lane Community College on Sept. 11. The women will play at 11 a.m. and the men at 1:30 p.m.