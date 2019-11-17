The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team got its first win of the season Saturday in the highest-scoring game in recent history at the school, beating Multnomah University’s JV team 151-96.
The Lakers built a 79-46 halftime lead after shooting a scorching 81 percent in the first half. Unlike their opening loss a night earlier to New Hope, they kept the advantage throughout the second half.
"The nice thing after last night's game was, hopefully the learning lesson was there's no let-up," SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. "Guys kept competing. Guys kept sharing the ball. They kept the intensity up."
Every member of the Lakers played at least 10 minutes. Seven scored in double figures, led by Mack Tarver Jr. with 22 points and Anel Alagic with 21.
Freshman point guard Jael Vaughn had his first college triple-double with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. The team had 43 assists overall as it shot 65-for-88 for the game (73.9 percent).
"They wanted to press and speed up the game and we just stayed aggressive and really attacked the basket," Hoppe said.
Ike Richards also had 19 points, while Ryan Bell had 18, De’Shawn Keperling 14 and Kinnon Finder 13. Bell had a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with his scoring. Myles Youngblood, who had the fewest points for the team with four, had eight rebounds and eight assists.
Ben Schneiders had 20 points for Multnomah.
The Lakers will take part in the Red Devil Classic at Longview, Wash., Friday through Sunday.
Women
The Lakers lost their season opener to Peninsula on Saturday 59-50 after being shut out in the second quarter. But they bounced back Sunday to beat Olympic 69-50 in their second game of the weekend at Bremerton, Wash.
Against Peninsula, SWOCC led 20-15 through one quarter before going scoreless in the second. The Lakers outscored the Pirates 30-28 in the second half.
"The big thing was the girls continued to battle," SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said, adding the Lakers nearly cut the lead to two points in the final minutes.
Taylor Morris had 18 points and Abby Neff had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers in the loss.
Kayla Johnson led Peninsula with 14 points.
On Sunday, SWOCC’s highest scoring quarter was the second, when they had 19 points. They outscored Olympic each of the four quarters to win.
Kealani Neves had 21 points and made five 3-pointers in the win. She also had six rebounds and five steals.
"She kind of did everything for us," Johnson said.
Jill Thalman had 12 points and Jasey Remelow 10. Keiko Aotoki scored nine points and Morris eight and Meghan Holloman grabbed nine rebounds while scoring seven points.
"It was a great team effort," Johnson said. "We just kept building on our lead every quarter. It's great to get our first victory under our belt."
The Lakers travel to Twin Falls, Idaho, this weekend for the two-day Coca-Cola Classic starting Friday.
They will face two teams that are not part of NWAC, the College of Southern Idaho and Utah State University Eastern.