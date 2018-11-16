The Southwestern Oregon Community College basketball teams opened the season Friday night with mixed results.
SWOCC’s men beat Mulnomah’s JV squad 118-108 in their regular-season opener in Oregon City.
The Laker women, meanwhile, fell to Yakima Valley 75-58 in the Yakima Valley Tip-Off Tournament.
In the win by SWOCC”s men, seven Lakers scored in double figures as the team shot better than 50 percent from the floor and hit 10 3-pointers.
SWOCC was 49-for-91 from the floor and had a 55-43 rebounding edge.
Jake Gomez led the way offensively, scoring 19 points off the bench on 9-for-13 shooting.
Carson Washburn had 16 points, Ransford Ntow Jr. 15 and Aaron Sanchez and Anel Aagic 14 each.
Tanner Lewis, a freshman who might be familiar to South Coast basketball fans from his work for Dayton in recent state tournaments, had 13 points and six rebounds. Keenan Reynolds had 11 points and Jackson Hill almost joined the others in double figures, scoring eight points in four minutes.
Moses Miller, the only returning starter, had just four points, but also had a team-best nine assists and added five rebounds. Washburn, another returner, led the way on the glass with eight rebounds.
The Lakers face Pacific’s JV squad on Saturday.
SWOCC’s women scored just a total of 36 points in the first three quarters while losing to the Yaks.
Madison Bell and Abby Neff had 12 points each for the Lakers and Kaylee Wegner added 10.
SWOCC did a good job getting to the line, earning 38 free throw attempts to just eight for Yakima Valley. But the Lakers only made 20 of those free throws while the Yaks went 7-for-8. Yakima Valley also made 12 3-pointers to just four for the Lakers, who shot just 17-for-55 overall and 4-for-23 from long range.
SWOCC had a 39-31 rebounding edge, led by six rebounds each for both Jasey Ramelow and Jessica Peterson.
The Lakers face Grays Harbor on Saturday. Grays Harbor fell to Columbia Basin 77-73 on Friday.