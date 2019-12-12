The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s swim team beat four four-year schools at the Puget Sound Invitational, setting two meet records in the process.
Though SWOCC’s women finished fourth in the meet, which also included women’s winner Whitman, Whitworth, College of Idaho and the host Loggers, they joined the men in getting some wins and bettering a number of school records.
The winning SWOCC 800-yard freestyle relay included, from left, Jacqueline Feurtado, Patriciza Ozola, Verity Vogel-Rigler and Anna Hutchins.
Even more impressive, as SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock knew some of the athletes were battling the flu, but didn’t realize just how much until after returning to Coos Bay, when she decided to send the students home early for winter break so they could recover.
“We were apparently a very sick team this past weekend,” She said. “They showed serious resilience, determination and desire to compete for their team.
“It’s mind-blowing how well they did overall.”
That included setting 22 new school records over the three-day meet.
Both meet records came on the final day.
Emerson Zaplatar broke the meet record in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 55.76 seconds. He actually had a faster time in the preliminaries (54.97).
Joshua Smith was third (58.85), Chrisopher Rusu seventh (1:01.17), Anders Hocum 12th (1:04.03) and AJ Kliewer 13th (1:04.25).
The Lakers also broke the meet record in the men’s 400 freestyle relay, with Zaplatar, Smith, Alejandro Robles Ruiz and James Camp finishing in 3:08.08. A second SWOCC team with Landon Stalnaker, Elliot Steward, Maxence Liboz and Nathan James, was seventh in 3:16.49.
The Lakers were great in the relays all weekend.
On the opening day, SWOCC took the 200 freestyle relay, with the group of Robles Ruiz, Smith, Camp and Zaplatar finishing in 1:32.67. The Lakers also finished fifth with the group of Liboz, Rusu, Steward and Stalnaker finishing in 1:37.12.
Also on the first day, SWOCC’s men were fourth in the 800 freestyle relay, with Robles Ruiz, Hunter Fosler, Stalnaker and Arthur Marques finishing in 7:10.44. SWOCC’s group of James, Matthew Bell, Hunter Sherwood and Seth Mullikin was ninth in 7:26.02.
On the second day, SWOCC’s men won the 200 freestyle relay, with Zaplatar, Steward, Smith and Camp finishing in 1:24.87. The quartet of James, Rusu, Mullikin and Stalnaker finished sixth in 1:30.44.
SWOCC also won the 400 medley relay, with Robles Ruiz, Zaplatar, Steward and Camp winning in 3:27.61. The group of Liboz, Smith, Mullikin and James finished fifth in 3:34.76.
Also on the second day, Zaplatar won the 200 breaststroke (2:05.94), with Smith second (2:09.33), Rusu 10th (2:18.14), Anders Hocum 12th (2:19.49) and Kliewer 13th (2:20.51).
Camp won the 100 freestyle (46.17), with Stalnaker seventh (49.52), Smith eighth (50.65), Steward ninth (48.97) and James 11th (49.88). Mullikin was 22nd (51.88).
Camp also won the 50 butterfly (21.71). Stalnaker was eighth (24.36) and Braxton Reece 11th (25.00).
Zaplatar was second in the 200 individual medley (1:57.11), with Robles Ruiz eighth (2:03.46), Liboz 10th (2:01.62) and Kliewer 16th (2:10.64).
Marques was ninth in the 500 freestyle for the men (4:39.91) with a time that would have won the race if he had qualified for the A final in the event. James was 14th (5:04.81).
Arthur finished third in the men’s 200 butterfly (1:53.88). Sherwood was 10th (2:03.50), Mullikin 15th (2:10.29) and Reece 16th (2:11.09).
Bell was seventh in the 50 backstroke (26.23), with Ingraham 11th (27.39) and Fostler 12th (27.43).
Robles Ruiz was fifth in the 200 backstroke (1:55.92), with Liboz 11th (2:02.58), Bell 13th (2:07.83) and Sherwood 14th (2:08.17).
Rusu was fourth in the 50 breaststroke (27.90), with Anders Hocum sixth (28.60).
On the final day, Camp just missed the meet record in the 50 freestyle, winning in 20.86 seconds (.05 off the record). Steward was eighth (22.51), Nathan James 11th (22.69), Stalnaker 13th (22.77), Rusu 15th (23.21), Seth Mullikin 18th (23.24) and Reece 23rd (24.06).
Camp also won the men’s 100 butterfly (49.17), with Elliot Steward seventh (55.01), Reece eighth (55.76), Seth Mullikin 12th (55.77).
Arthur was second in the men’s 1,500, finishing in 16:27.71. Hunter Fosler was 10th (17:30.86) and Hunter Sherwood was 11th (18:12.11).
Liboz was fourth in the 100 backstroke (53.52), with Sherwood 10th (57.08), Bell 11th (58.30), Fosler 13th (58.93) and Kyiah Ingraham 15th (1:01.45).
In the 400 individual medley, Marques was third (4:12.16), Kliewer 13th (4:33.86) and Matthew Bell 14th (4:48.65).
Nathan James was 13th in the 200 freestyle (1:49.85), with Stalnaker 14th (1:50.22).
SWOCC’s men finished with 928.5 points.
The women were fourth with 579 points. Whitman won with 1,108.5.
SWOCC’s women got their first win on the opening day, taking the 800 freestyle relay with the team including Patriciza Ozola, Verity Vogel-Rigler, Jacqueline Feurtado and Anna Hutchins finishing in 7:52.96. The team of Meredith Mandal, Ellie Dacar, Lauren Adamson and Emily Corbett finishing in 8:52.89.
The Lakers opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, with Ozola, Elisa Strepenne, Feurtado and Hutchins finishing in 1:48.49. A second SWOCC team of Corbett, Mandal, Vogel-Rigler and Adamson finished 10th in 2:00.26.
On the second day, SWOCC’s women finished second in the 400 medley relay, with Ozola, Strepenne, Fuertado and Hutchins finishing in 3:58.26.
Strepenne was second in the 50 breaststroke (31.36) with Adamson ninth (34.08) and Taylar Spurgeon 11th (36.61).
Feurtado was second (2:12.17) and Ozola third (2:13.06) in the 200 individual medley.
Feurtado also was second in the 200 butterfly, finishing in 2:11.31. Vogel-Rigler was sixth in 2:18.47.
Hutchins finished second in the 500 freestyle (5:10.63), with Vogel-Rigler sixth (5:28.85).
In the 50 butterfly, Hutchins was third (26.64) and Avy Watts 21st (32.97).
Ozola was fourth in the 200 backstroke (2:09.50).
In the 200 breaststroke, Strepenne was fourth (2:25.66), with Mandal 11th (2:43.34) and Spurgeon 12th (3:05.91).
SWOCC’s women were sixth in the 200 freestyle relay, with Strepenne, Corbett, Mandal and Adamson finishing in 1:45.50.
In the 50 backstroke, Corbett was 13th (30.05) and Dacar 19th (32.32).
On the final day, Hutchins won the 1,650 freestyle, finishing in 18:00.92. Vogel-Rigler was sixth (18:31.68). Mandal was 17th (19:30.31) and Hannah Miner was 19th (22:27.44).
Ozola was second in the 100 Individual medley (1:00.16). Adamson was 12th (1:08.34), with Corbett 13th (1:08.43) and Spurgeon was 15th (1:14.55).
In the 100 butterfly, Ferutado was second (58.26).
Hutchins was third in the 200 freestyle (1:59.15).
Hutchins also placed third in the 50 freestyle (24.75), with Adamson 14th (26.56) and Strepenne 16th (26.64).
In the 100 breaststroke, Strepenne was third (1:07.22), with Mandal 13th (1:16.89) and Spurgeon 15th (1:22.98).
In the 400 individual medley, Vogel-Rigler was third (4:47.10), Feurtado fourth (4:48.75).
Ozola was fourth in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:00.31. Corbett was 14th (1:06.35).
In the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay, SWOCC was third (3:38.27) with the team of Feurtado, Vogel-Rigler, Ozola and Hutchins. SWOCC’s second team, with Streppenne, Ellie Dacar, Adamson and Mandal, was 10th (3:59.00).
Streppene broke the school record in all three breaststroke events. Feurtado broke the mark in the 100 and 200 butterfly, 100 freestyle and the 200 individual medley. Hutchins set new marks in the 500 and 1,650 freestyle. Ozola broke her own mark in the 100 individual medley and Vogel-Rigler did the same in the 200 freestyle.
The Lakers also set new team records in the 400 and 800 freestyle relays and 200 and 400 medley relays.
For the men, Zaplatar broke his record in the 100 breaststroke and set a new mark in the 200 individual medley. Marques set new marks in the 400 individual medley and the 200 butterfly.
SWOCC’s men set school records in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and the 400 medley relay.