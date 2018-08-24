The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 win over Blue Mountain Community College in the NWAC friendlies at Seattle on Friday.
The Lakers also were supposed to get a game Thursday, but it was canceled because of smoky conditions.
SWOCC jumped out of the gates quickly Friday, getting a pair of goals by Joe Montero in the first four minutes, both assisted by Alex Moskowitz.
“We had a good performance from the guys,” SWOCC coach Brad Williams said.
The Lakers took a 2-0 lead to halftime and stretched it in the second.
Kodai Kobayashi scored, assisted by Cyrus Haghighat, and then Anthoni Martin had the last two goals, on assists by Dylan Krufal and Junior Pulido.
Clayton Williams and Liam Bates combined on the shutout in goal, with Williams playing the first 60 minutes.
“Overall, it was just a really strong performance,” Williams said. “The guys played a lot of attacking soccer and had a lot of opportunities to score.”
The Lakers host Everett on Sept. 1, in their final preseason match, and then visit Portland on Sept. 8.
SWOCC’s women, meanwhile, fell to Centralia 3-0 in their match at the friendlies.
SWOCC out-shot Centralia 16-15, including getting 12 shots in the second half, but couldn’t get any past Centralia’s Haylee Perkinson.
Natalie Coleman had two goals for Centralia and Gabbi Nowodworski had a goal and an assist.
SWOCC’s Erica Alfred and Shaleen Tolbert each had four saves while splitting time in goal, each playing one half of the match.
Like the men, the women host Everett on Sept. 1, starting at 2:30 p.m. The men play first, at noon.