The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team hosts Tacoma on Saturday for a spot in the NWAC Final Four.
The Lakers, who won the South Region, had a bye in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday.
Tacoma advanced to face the Lakers by beating Everett 3-1.
Now those two teams face off at noon Saturday, with SWOCC hoping to advance.
Tacoma tied for first with Highline in the West Region, both with 10-1-1 league marks, but Highline was given the bye. Tacoma is 18-1-1 on the season while SWOCC is 10-1-1.
The SWOCC defense will be tested by a Tacoma offense that has generated 71 goals in 20 matches. The Lakers have yielded just seven goals in their 12 matches. SWOCC has scored 25 goals and Tacoma has allowed 15.
The South Region’s other two teams both lost by 1-0 scores Wednesday, with Chemeketa falling at home to Columbia Basin and Portland losing at Spokane.
GOLF
SWOCC’s women took the team title in the Bellevue Invitational this week, finishing the two rounds at 62 over par, seven shots better than host Bellevue. Eight schools had complete teams.
It was the second straight win for the Lakers, who also won at Walla Walla a week earlier.
Avery Gill won the individual title for the Lakers in a playoff with Bellevue’s Emily Ngonevolalath after both finished the two rounds at 16-over.
SWOCC’s Sarah Skokan was fourth, three shots back of the leaders while Katie Bogert was sixth at 27-over and Avery Hansen seventh at 29-over. Amanda Kastning tied for 35th at 73-over.
Earlier in the fall, the Lakers finished second overall, and first among NWAC schools, in the PLU Invitational.
In the Walla Walla Invitational, SWOCC finished at 36-over, which was 25 shots better than Spokane. Gill was medalist at 8-over, with Bogert fifth at 15-over, Skokan tied for seventh at 21-over and Hansen tied for 10th at 22-over.
SWOCC’s men placed sixth out of the nine schools at the Bellevue Invitational at 74-over, 50 shots behind North Idaho.
SWOCC’s Casey Cameron tied for eighth at 10-over. Brent Spencer tied for 20th at 16-over, Kristopher Wood tied for 32nd at 25-over, Casey Spencer tied for 35th at 28-over, Camden Chose was 38th at 29-over and Hunter Endicott was 43rd at 37-over.
The Lakers also were sixth at the Walla Walla Invitational a week earlier, finishing at 38-over. North Idaho shot a blistering team score of 8-under to win the tournament. Brent Spencer was SWOCC’s top player, tying for 14th at 5-over.
VOLLEYBALL
SWOCC’s volleyball team is on the road this weekend, at Lane on Friday and Linn-Benton on Saturday.
The Lakers are trying to bounce back after losing both their matches at home last week in four sets.
Clackamas beat the Lakers 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15. Andria Santoro had a strong offensive match with 15 kills and Brooke Fisher had 14. Sydney College had 38 assists, Alexus Paglinawan had three aces and Shaylynn Zener had 21 digs and Santoyo 19.
Chemeketa topped SWOCC 25-14, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19. Santoyo had a team-best nine kills, College 25 assists, Madeline Tripett five aces and Zener 14 digs.