The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team got a pair of new school records in a dual meet against George Fox at Newberg over the weekend.
The SWOCC men beat the Bruins 133-60 while the women were edged out by George Fox, which has twice as many swimmers, 98-83.
“It was a pleasure to be a part of GFU’s first home meet of their inaugural season,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said.
SWOCC’s records were set by freshman Patricia Ozola, who finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 1.55 seconds, and James Camp, who took the 100 butterfly in 49.40 seconds.
The men dominated the meet, winning all but three events. The two individual events the Lakers did not win both were taken by former SWOCC swimmer Caleb Dean, who took the 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley and also anchored the winning George Fox relay.
Collin McGuire led the Lakers, winning both distance events — the 1,000 and 500 freestyle, while Camp won the butterfly while setting the school record. SWOCC also got wins by Landon Stalnaker (200 freestyle), Elliot Steward (50 freestyle), Austin Turner (100 backstroke) and Emerson Zaplatar (100 breaststroke).
In addition to Ozola, Natalie Soive (200 individual medley), Piper Engler (100 backstroke), Verity Saige Vogel-Rigler (500 freestyle) and Kaitlyn Hester (100 freestyle) also won events for SWOCC’s women.
In its first regular meet after a virtual sprint pentathlon a few weeks ago, the Lakers performed well, Bullock said.
“It is exciting to see them racing so well and, more importantly, coming together as a team in and out of the pool this early in the season,” she said. “After a core value commitment celebration on Friday evening, ‘One unified team, one unified culture’ was our focus going into Saturday’s meet. We lived it and are excited for the journey ahead.”
For the men, McGuire was first (10:28.62) and Noah Ferber second (11:19.29) in the 1,000 freestyle; Stalnaker was first (1:53.09) and Hunter Sherwood second (1:59.30) in the 200 freestyle; Steward was first (22.96), Jake Wyer second (24.10) and Rylan Rogers third (24.16) in the 50 freestyle; Zaplata was second (2:07.05), Levi Burres third (2:12.82) and Mason Teagle fourth (2:16.90) behind Dean (2:05.70) in the 200 individual medley; Camp was first (49.40), Brett Rice second (55.41) and Sherwood third (59.22) in the 100 butterfly; Ferber was third (52.52) behind Dean (51.70) in the 100 freestyle; Turner was first (56.49), Burres second (58.29) and Matthew Bell fourth (1:00.33) in the 100 backstroke; McGuire was first (5:07.17) and Grayson Goodale second (5:51.40) in the 500 freestyle; and Zaplatar was first (1:01.01) and Teagle fourth (1:08.96) in the 100 breaststroke).
In the 200 medley relay, the Lakers finished first (1:37.73) with the team of Turner, Zaplatar, Camp and Steward; and second (1:45.10) with the team of Burres, Teagle, Wyer and Rylan Rogers.
In the 400 freestyle relay the Lakers were second (3:30.46) with the group of Stalnaker, Kylah Ingraham, Turner and Ferber; and third (3:30.57) with the squad of Stewart, Rice, McGuire and Jordan McGuirk.
For the women, Ozola was first (2:01.55) and Andrea Porch fourth (2:15.53) in the 200 freestyle; Addi Graves was fourth (30.35) in the 50 freestyle; Soive was first (2:21.41) and Jaelyn Estabilio fourth (2:29.67) in the 200 individual medley; Taylar Spurgeon was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:26.23); Hester was first (57.37) in the 100 freestyle; Engler was first (1:02.90) and Porch fourth (1:11.05) in the 100 backstroke; Vogel-Rigler won the 500 freestyle (5:32.43); and Solve was second (1:13.52) in the 100 breaststroke.
In the 200 medley relay SWOCC was first (1:56.55) with the team of Engler, Solve, Vogel-Rigler and Ozala) and fourth (2:09.80) with the group of Porch, Estabilio, Hester and Spurgeon.
And in the 400 freestyle relay, the Lakers won (3:51.21) with the squad of Hester, Engler, Vogel-Rigler and Ozala.