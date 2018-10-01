The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team picked up a road win Saturday, beating Clark 2-1 in an NWAC South Region game at Vancouver, Wash.
Clark scored in the sixth minute and the Lakers struggled on offense throughout the first half and only got off one shot, but made a good adjustment for the second half.
“It was a totally different story as we generated a lot more chances,” SWOCC coach Brad Williams said.
Kodia Kobayashi scored on a diving header off an assist by Joe Montero in the 49th minute and Montero scored less than two minutes later on an assist by Alieu Diaw.
“It was a really good second half performance,” Williams said. “The guys responded really well to the team talk at halftime.”
The Lakers improved to 3-1-1 and are tied for second in the South Region with Portland heading into a big home showdown with the Panthers on Wednesday.
“We are looking to continue to push for the top of the region,” Williams said.
The teams meet at 4 p.m., following a match for the women’s programs from the two schools.
SWOCC’s women were on the losing end of a 2-0 match against Chemeketa in Salem on Saturday.
The Lakers, who are used to playing on a turf field, struggled some on Chemeketa’s grass pitch and came out a little slow, coach Gina Ramirez said.
SWOCC had one real good chance for a goal in the scoreless first half, when Paige Boyce hit the post while trying to knock in a corner kick from teammate Kylie Clarkso.
“I thought that would have made a big difference,” Ramirez said of the possible impact of a goal at that point.
She also said Chemeketa’s goalkeeper, Alyssa Brund, played well and had a number of saves.
The Storm got their first goal in the 53rd minute when Kaisha Davis-Caberto scored on an assist from Erika Vargas. The Lakers switched up their defense to a style they don’t usually practice to try to generate more offense and Chemeketa scored again in the 79th minute when Jodi Byers had a goal on an assist by Lexie Wasser.
“They’re learning,” Ramirez said. “I’m learning along with them.”
VOLLEYBALL
The Lakers were swept in both their South Region matches over the weekend.
SWOCC fell to Clackamas 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 on Friday. Hannah White had seven kills and Brooke Fisher six. Sydney Colledge had 21 assists and 13 digs and Madeline Trippett had 17 digs.
On Saturday, Chemeketa swept the Lakers, 25-12, 25-22, 25-11. Andria Santoyo had a team-best six kills, College had 19 assists and Trippett had seven digs.
The Lakers will try to get their first region win they host Lane on Friday. First, they will face New Hope in Eugene on Wednesday, trying to avenge a five-set loss to the Beacons last week.