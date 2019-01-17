COOS BAY — Trevor Hoppe keeps encouraging his Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team good things are coming.
The Lakers suffered another close NWAC South Region loss, falling to visiting Umpqua 96-83 when the Riverhawks broke a 79-all tie with a 12-0 run in the final five minutes.
“I told them there is a brighter day coming,” Hoppe said. “There is.”
SWOCC fell to 0-5 in league play. Umpqua stayed perfect in the South Region at 4-0.
The Lakers badly need a breakthrough win, which they hope comes Saturday when Portland pays a visit.
“We need one, not only for our record, but for team morale,” said Moses Miller, who sparked a second-half run that briefly thrilled the Prosper Hall crowd. “A lot of us are freshmen. When we get that win, our momentum will boost.”
Miller is one of the three sophomores on the roster who know just how valuable a few victories can be.
“It’s a bunch of heartbreakers,” Miller said after the Lakers suffered their fourth close league loss.
The good thing in college basketball, he said, is that the schedule doesn't give you time to dwell on it.
“You have another game two days later you’ve got to prepare for,” Miller said. “You’ve got to move on.”
In their latest loss, the Lakers spotted the Riverhawks a 21-point first-half lead. Umpqua used a 14-2 spurt to go up 36-15 on a basket by Tucker Peterson just over midway through the first half.
But the Lakers started getting to the hoop, primarily Keenan Reynolds and Ransford Ntow Jr, and cut the lead to seven by halftime on a twisting shot by Ntow at the buzzer.
Then Miller got hot in the second half, hitting three straight 3-pointers — the last a four-point play — as SWOCC went in front 61-55 with just over 14 minutes to go.
It’s not the first time this season the Lakers have made a big rally.
“We’ve got a lot of heart,” Hoppe said. “I wish we wouldn’t have spotted them the 20 points in the first half. It’s a lot of energy to claw back.”
But Umpqua didn’t fold under the big surge. The Riverhawks got six straight points to set up the first of six ties before the Riverhawks’ big run.
Ultimately, Umpqua got too much from a trio of players — sharpshooter Eric Klekas, point guard Conner Shaw and post John Morrill-Keeler, a freshman from defending Class 1A state champion Pacific.
Klekas hit six 3-pointers and scored 32 points. Morrill-Keeler added 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks playing in front of a large group of family and friends. And Shaw had 18 points.
Miller, who had a team-best 26 for the Lakers, made all four of his 3-pointers in the second half. SWOCC had seven 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes and nine in all.
“I loved the way we shared the ball today, making the extra pass and not forcing shots,” Hoppe said.
He also was pleased with the way the Lakers rebounded against the taller Riverhawks. Umpqua finished with a 36-30 edge, but Hoppe was OK with that.
“We were working hard on the boards,” he said.
Ntow scored 19 points and Reynolds 13 for the Lakers.