The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend in the Green River Crossover.
SWOCC's men beat Shoreline 95-87 on Saturday.
Anel Alagic hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Lakers.
Jake Gomez added 17 points and eight rebounds, Carson Washburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Keenan Reynolds had 15 points and Moses Miller had 10 points and seven assists.
SWOCC outscored Shoreline 56-46 in the second half to pull out the win.
“One of the most encouraging things about today is we won the rebounding battle," said coach Trevor Hoppe, "We out-rebounded them 44-42.
“Our guys just continued to battle and continued to be aggressive.”
The Lakers did a good job limiting the number of Shoreline players who made an impact.
“We had to do our best trying to slow down their best player, Anjaylo Lloyd,” Hoppe said. “He ended up with 37 points. He’s a really quick guard.”
Aside from Lloyd, though, Shoreline shot just 21-for-56 overall and 1-for-13 from 3-point range.
On Sunday, the Lakers fell to Columbia Basin 78-61.
As with a few earlier losses, the biggest issue was a slow start as SWOCC fell behind 44-29 at the break. The Lakers got within four in the second half.
“We made that run, and we couldn’t quite get all the way there,” Hoppe said.
The Lakers played without Miller, who was nursing a hamstring injury.
Alagic had another big game with 20 points and Reynolds and Washburn added 11 each
SWOCC shot just 38.7 percent overall (24-for-62), 25 percent on 3-pointers (7-for-28) and 50 percent on free throws (6-for-12).
Denzel Brantley had 22 points for Columbia Basin, hitting five 3-pointers.
The Lakers enter NWAC South Region Play with a 5-7 record overall. They start on the road Jan. 2 at Mount Hood.
“The past two weeks have been six really good games, all good NWAC opponents,” Hoppe said. “This time of year it’s about playing good teams and getting better, which I really think we did.
“We’ll give the guys a few days off for the holidays and then come back refreshed and ready to get ready for conference. The Southern Region is going to be tough as always.”