COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s wrestling team didn’t quite achieve its goals at the West Regional Tournament in Coeur d’Alene this past weekend.
The Lakers will still send seven wrestlers to the NJCAA National Tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the first two days of March.
“It was a good tournament,” SWOCC coach Adam Whitlach said. “We came up a little short being in the top two. We ended up taking third as a team. We left some guys home. You never want to leave guys home. You want to take all 10.”
SWOCC’s seven are led by Wyatt Westfall and Hunter Hart. The two have been ranked all season, and though they are the two top grapplers on SWOCC’s roster, they don’t necessarily represent SWOCC’s best chances at getting All-American honors.
Westfall, a 197-pound sophomore from Medford, and Hart, a heavyweight from Gallatin Gateway, Mont., both have good chances to not only earn All-Americans by placing at Council Bluffs, but can follow Tanner Harvey from a year ago and bring national championships back to Coos Bay.
“They’ve been recognized throughout the year as guys that are good possibilities for All-American,” Whitlach said. “I think that’s accurate. I think not only could they All-American, they could win it. If everything falls into place and they wrestle well, they could win it.”
But there are five other Lakers preparing to wrestle in Iowa.
AJ Lira, a freshman from Marshfield, qualified at 141 pounds. As did Christian Balagso, a 125-pound sophomore from Lahaina, Hawaii. They’re joined by Joel Avila another 125-pounder but from Indio, Calif., Cole Hornbrook a sophomore at 174 pounds from Central Point and Quinn Simard a freshman from Redding, Calif.
“They all wrestled great,” Whitlach said. “That’s been what we’ve done all year. I know when I send those kids out to wrestle, man, we’re putting forth all their effort. Sometimes you still come up short. A couple of them came up short in matches, overall we came up a little short. But I know when I send them out there they’re giving it everything they got.”
It’s a talented group that Whitlach is confident could wrestle well in the Midwest.
But Whitlach isn’t satisfied with merely qualifying.
“Anyone who comes out of our region, coming out of that region is certainly has a good shot to All-American,” Whitlach said. “We talked about this the other day. We have a board on our wall that has the All-Americans on it and we don’t have anything for regional champs or national qualifiers. It’s all about being an All-American. That’s the goal. That’s what we’re aiming for. Those guys that have that opportunity better take advantage of it.”
At the regional tournament over the weekend, Clackamas scored 196 points and host North Idaho had 143.5. The Lakers scored 120.
Westfall, Hornbrook and Simard all finished second in their weight classes, each losing to a wrestler from Clackamas.
Avila placed third and Lira, Balagso and Hart all finished fourth
Aaron Runion (157) and Justin Knight (165) also placed fourth, but weren’t picked for nationals. Brandon Gibson was fifth at 141.
Women's Wrestling
With a smaller contingent than normal, the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s wrestling team had a successful weekend in Atlanta and is preparing for a new experience.
The Lakers, led by an All-American performance from Ivy Navarro at 109 pounds, placed 18th out of more than 40 teams at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) Nationals.
“I felt like it went pretty well,” Lakers coach Josh White said. “Numbers-wise for athletes we had a little bit lower numbers this year than we’ve had in the past due to some injuries and other stuff. I feel like the team wrestled really well and we ended up with an All-American out of the tournament out of one of the toughest brackets in the tournament.
“I’d like to make that top 10 mark but I’m pretty proud of the way the girls wrestled at the tournament.”
Ivy Navarro, whose sister Ira was also in the 109-pound bracket, lost to the champion and the second runner-up, but was SWOCC’s only placer, taking fifth. Ira was just a round from placing in the bracket, arguably the toughest bracket in the tournament.
SWOCC had several other participants.
Adriana Orozco, a freshman from Gilroy, Calif., wrestled at 155 pounds. Alyna Swilley, a freshman from Ripon, Calif., was in the 143-pound bracket.
Ebony Ayers, a sophomore from Keeahu, Hawaii, and whose sister Ivory is on the roster, wrested at 193 pounds.
Marie Seeley, a 109-pound sophomore from Eureka, Calif., also went to Atlanta. Tiana Peterson, a 155-pound sophomore from Kapolei and Victoria Ciprian, a 170-pound sophomore from Modesto, rounded out SWOCC’s field.
“I think it’s our style of wrestling,” White said of why SWOCC was successful. “We’re heavy with our hands and it’s a style that some of the other women’s teams aren’t really used to.”
SWOCC’s season, though, isn’t quite complete despite finishing up nationals.
Instead of heading to the folkstyle nationals, a tournament SWOCC has won several times in recent years, SWOCC will head to Las Vegas for the U.S. Open, a freestyle tournament sanctioned by USA Wrestling, but one that offers more exposure for Lakers looking to move to a four-year school.
White doesn’t know who will compete yet at the late-April tournament, as there’s some work to do in the room to figure that out.
“There’s some qualifications that they have to do that’s within our team,” White said. “There’s a lot of stuff that depends on that: grades and work in the room. We don’t know yet. It has to be an earned spot.”
Women’s Basketball
SWOCC fell to Umpqua 83-65 in Roseburg on Wednesday when the Lakers struggled through two bad quarters.
“The big thing is we didn’t shoot it well in the second and third quarter, and that’s the time when they extended the lead,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said.
Jessica Peterson had a big game with 20 points and a bunch of rebounds, Johnson said. Jasey Ramelow had 15 points and Meghan Holloman added eight, though her bigger contribution was on defense.
“Meghan played pretty good defense against Taylor (Stricklin),” Johnson said. “She’s a stud. We made her earn every single point she got.”
Stricklin still scored 27 points for the Riverhawks.
“Umpqua just had a bunch of other people score a couple points,” Johnson said. “I think we did a good job of making everybody else beat us.”
Cielo Gonzalez had 15 points and Grace Campbell 12 for the Riverhawks, who have just one South Region loss.
The Lakers led 19-18 through one quarter before being outscored 46-31 the next two.
“We did a real good job of sharing the ball,” Johnson said. “We were making the extra pass to get a real good shot.”
Unfortunately, the Lakers didn’t make enough of them.
SWOCC hosts Chemeketa on Saturday, which Johnson hopes starts a strong finish to the season.
“Hopefully, we end the season strong with a four-game winning streak, which I think this team can do.”
Men’s Basketball
The Lakers fell to the Riverhawks 92-73, and still have just one South Region win.
“After falling behind early, we played them pretty even the rest of the way,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “We continue to battle people in the tough Southern Region.”
Jake Gomez had a strong game with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. Keenan Reynolds scored 14 points and Carson Washburn 10. The Riverhawks held Moses Miller to seven points, though he had six assists.
Brock Gilbert had 18 points, Max Martin 17 and Pacific graduate John Morrill-Keeler 16 for the Riverhawks, who led 48-31 at halftime.
“We’ve just got to come out and start the games better so we give ourselves a better chance,” Hoppe said. “We continue to battle. That’s what I’m happy about.
“These guys love playing together and they are playing hard. We’ve just got to play a little better.”