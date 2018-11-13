COOS BAY — The early part of Trevor Hoppe’s training camp is tough.
Nearly 40 practices in the morning or the afternoon or both yielded some tough early days for the predominately freshmen Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team, but a relaxing shooting performance in Saturday's scrimmage against an alumni squad sent the Lakers toward their season opener against NAIA Multnomah’s JV squad on Friday.
“We’ve had two scrimmages where we didn’t shoot like that,” Hoppe said referencing the first two times out against Oregon Tech and Lewis and Clark. “We needed that. We’ve had some rough practices, and we’ve had a few injuries. Just to get out and run and have fun — and the way they shared the ball was fun.”
The Lakers made 20 3-pointers with 29 assists. Scoring came from lots of places, with De’Shawn Keperling leading the way with 22. In the first 10 minutes of action against Lakers alumni, SWOCC scored 40 points, setting a back-breaking pace of 160.
That pace didn’t keep up, but SWOCC still won 124-76. Eight Lakers made 3-pointers. Seven Lakers scored in double figures.
After that rough training camp and maybe some struggling confidences, the Lakers got back on track Saturday.
“Today was our best game overall of the first three that we’ve played,” sophomore guard Moses Miller said. “I’ve learned that we’re a lot more confident. We can shoot pretty well. Going into that we were struggling with our shots a little bit. But we were hitting today, so that was cool to see.”
Creating a cohesive unit with so much turnover in two-year ball is difficult, but something Hoppe jumps on immediately with team-bonding activities and just generally spending a lot of time around each other and working together.
That early camaraderie was on display Saturday, as quick three-pass fast breaks result in layups or 3-pointers that lit up the bench.
With those new players come new expectations and new goals. And the Lakers have set theirs in a halfway lofty place.
“All of our freshmen are really hungry,” Miller said. “They already talk to me like, ‘We’re going to the tournament, we’re doing this.’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’
Much of the Lakers offense is going to revolve around Miller, a sophomore guard.
The lone returning starter, Miller will run Hoppe’s high-octane offense with his ability to drive and score, shoot 3s and find teammates.
Hoppe always saddles an experienced guard with extra responsibilities, like James Walljasper a year ago and with now associate head coach Riley Grandinetti in the past.
Miller was 6-of-8 from the floor on Saturday for 16 points and narrowly missed a double-double with nine assists.
“I wouldn’t mind if he would shoot more,” Hoppe said. “There are gonna be nights of, ‘Moses, you can shoot more.’ But he’s really unselfish.”
Miller is ready to shoulder whatever load Hoppe places there.
“I feel comfortable because I have a year of experience and I’m ready to show the younger guys what it takes to play here, what it takes to win here, and what it takes to move on,” Miller said. “We got plans this year.”
Editor's note: A story about Southwestern's women and their alumni scrimmage will appear in Thursday's edition of The World.