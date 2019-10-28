The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team advanced to the postseason with a 2-1 win on the road against Clark in the regular-season finale.
The Lakers needed a win or draw against the Penguins in Vancouver to secure third place in the NWAC South Region and went up 2-0 when Alieu Diaw scored both goals in the first half.
Diaw had unassisted goals in the 10th and 42nd minutes as the Lakers went into the break with the lead. Clark had a goal by Mark Panarin in the final minutes of the match. It was the Penguins’ only shot on goal in the second half. SWOCC’s Vince Goelst had four saves in the first half before Diaw moved to goal for the final 15 minutes of the match.
SWOCC finished the season 4-2-4 in the South Region, third behind Chemeketa (6-3-1) and Lane (5-2-3). In the competitive region, Clark and Rogue both finished 3-5-2 and Portland was 2-6-2.
As the third-place team in the region, the Lakers will be on the road on Wednesday, Nov. 6, against the second-place team from the North Region, either Everett (9-4-1) or Whatcom (8-4-2), who finish their league season with matches Wednesday.
Women win
SWOCC’s women finished the season Saturday with a 3-1 win at Chemeketa, ending the season on a winning note.
Alanna Smith had two goals and Haley Snelgrove another in a 17-minute stretch in the middle of the first half. Hannah Dreisbach assisted on Smith’s second goal.
Chemeketa got a second-half goal by Izaland Samuell.
The Lakers finished 1-10-1 in South Region play. Clark won the region at 11-0-1. Portland finished second at 7-2-3 and Lane was third at 5-2-5, just ahead of Rogue (5-3-4).
Volleyball splits weekend
The SWOCC volleyball team had a great match Friday in a win over visiting Chemeketa, but couldn’t sustain the momentum past the first set Saturday in a loss to Clark.
Against Chemeketa, the Lakers lost the first set 25-20, but then won three in a row, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14.
“Everything went well,” SWOCC coach Stephanie Willett said. “We blocked really well. We put the ball away. We took away their big hitters.”
Tayler Parks had 18 kills and Andria Santoyo added 12 and Amanda Clark eight in the win over the Storm. Sydney Colledge had 34 assists and Natalie Sale 10. Madeline Trippett, who filled in as libero for the weekend for injured Shay Zener, led the way for the defense with 15 digs, while Santoyo had 14, Nika Krivoshein 11 and Clark 10.
In the first set Saturday, the Lakers continued Friday’s surge, pounding Clackamas 25-13. They surged out to a 10-3 lead in the second set, but couldn’t hold on as Clackamas came back to win the final three sets 25-23, 25-15, 25-22.
“We get too comfortable after winning one set,” Willett said of a repetitive theme this season for her club.
SWOCC struggled against a Clackamas front line led by Jahlett Talalemotu-Tofi, who had numerous stuff blocks during the match.
Josie Carlson led the Cougars with 12 kills and Talalemotu-Tofi and Madison McBee had nine each.
Santoyo had eight kills and Jade Flitton seven for the Lakers. Sale had 16 assists and Santoyo had 10 digs.
Willett said a highlight of the match was the play of Trippett filling in for Zehner. The injury left the Lakers with just nine players in uniform for the weekend and all nine contributed throughout both matches.
The Lakers and Clackamas both are 3-9 in league play. Chemeketa is 5-6.
SWOCC is at Linn-Benton on Friday and Lane on Saturday and then plays its final home match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, against Umpqua. The Lakers finish the season Nov. 12 at Rogue.