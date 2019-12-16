CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team beat host Centralia 87-73 on Saturday, flipping the script from their two games last weekend, when the Lakers lost after leading at half.
This time, SWOCC trailed 40-32 at the break, but outscored Centralia 55-33 in the second half.
“We just had great energy in that second half, and it was energy created by defense, which led us to a great shooting percentage in the second half,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said.
The Lakers went 9-for-12 from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes while avenging a loss to Centralia in the Lower Columbia tournament earlier in the preseason.
Jael Vaughn and Ryan Bell scored 17 points each, with Vaughn adding eight assists and Bell 10 rebounds. Mack Tarver Jr. had 15 points and Terryn Mosley 11.
Vaughn had a steal and 3-pointer at the buzzer to get the Lakers within a reasonable deficit at the break and then SWOCC scored the first eight points of the second half and eventually pulled ahead.
Anel Alegic had a pair of big 3-pointers off the bench in the second half. Javon Moore scored nine points.
Jaylin Walker had 20 points to lead Centralia.
“They are a good team,” Hoppe said, adding that it was nice to see the growth of his team picking up the quality road win.