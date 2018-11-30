The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team began its run at the Coach Tregs Classic in Eureka, Calif., with a 96-53 win over College of the Redwoods on Friday.
SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said the Lakers were improved over a week earlier, when they lost both games at the Red Devil Classic in Kelso, Wash.
“We were the aggressive team today,” he said. “That’s the thing we learned. I thought last week, both those games the other team was more aggressive than us.
“(It was good) to come out with great energy and be aggressive rebounding and just sharing the basketball.”
Official statistics weren’t available, but Hoppe said the Lakers probably won the rebounding battle.
Aaron Sanchez had 24 points to lead the Lakers in the win. Carson Washburn and Connor Sailors had 13 each and Moses Miller 12. Four other teammates scored at least six.
“It was pretty balanced scoring all the way around,” Hoppe said. "That’s always good when you see that.
“We were sharing the ball. That was nice.”
The Lakers face Shasta on the final day of the tournament Saturday.