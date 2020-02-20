The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team got a key win on the road Wednesday, beating Linn-Benton 85-77.
But the Lakers didn’t pick up any ground on Chemeketa and Mount Hood, the teams they are chasing for a spot in the NWAC tournament, because both also won Wednesday, beating Lane and Portland, respectively.
The Lakers kept their hopes alive with the win, but might need to win all three remaining games, starting with Portland at home on Saturday.
They completed a season sweep of Linn-Benton. Mack Tarver Jr. scored 22 points, Anel Alagic had 19 points and De’Shawn Keperling and Ike Richards had 10 points each.
“Anel was definitely a spark off the bench, going 5-for-9 from the 3-point line,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “Ike Richards was also a spark off the bench with 10 points and eight rebounds.”
The Lakers shared the ball better than they have in recent games, finishing with 23 assists among their 31 baskets, and they shot 54 percent overall.
“We were pretty efficient offensively,” Hoppe said. “They zoned us and slowed it down. We tried to generate some energy and offense with our defense. And we outrebounded them 39 to 24.”
Jael Vaughn had 10 of the assists, to go with five points and Ryan Bell had eight points and eight rebounds for the Lakers.
The Lakers also finished well after leading by four late in the contest.
“We were able to get some stops and make some free throws and get the win,” Hoppe said.
Kadeem Nelson led Linn-Benton with 27 points and Fred Harding IV added 20.
Women
SWOCC’s women came up just short against the Roadrunners, falling 69-58 in overtime — a repetitive theme for the two schools.
“I think that’s four of the past five years we’ve had an OT game against them,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said.
The Lakers outscored Linn-Benton 16-11 in the fourth period. But Molly Hendricks made two free throws with 8 seconds to go for the Roadrunners to force overtime.
“They called a foul against us and they made theirs to tie the game,” Johnson said. “We drew up a play, got Kealani (Neves) going to the rim. We thought there was enough contact to warrant a foul, the refs thought otherwise. We went to overtime and just couldn’t recover after that.
“I told the ladies, it’s not the last play that hurt us, it’s the 20 turnovers, it’s us not boxing out, it’s not shooting the ball well.”
The Lakers never led in the extra session, with Linn-Benton going ahead for good on back-to-back 3-pointers by Amyr Lowe and Megan Wagner.
Neves had 14 points for SWOCC and Jill Thalman added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor Morris and Jasey Ramelow had eight each. Meghan Holloman had five points, six rebounds and four assists.
Wagner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Linn-Benton. Lowe scored 16 points and Elizabeth Chavez had 15 points and seven assists. Coquille graduate Abbey Dieu had one point and one steal.
Johnson said he was proud of the Lakers for fighting from behind and putting themselves in a position to get a win.
“They kept going and kept battling,” he said. “Unfortunately, we ended up on the wrong end in overtime.”
The Roadrunners improved to 7-6, but are fifth in the standings. The Lakers fell to 4-9.