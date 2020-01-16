The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team picked up its second straight NWAC South Region win, topping host Lane 92-87 on Wednesday.
The Lakers overcame a 78-72 deficit in the final seven minutes, pulling ahead on a 3-pointer by Mack Tarver Jr. with 2:07 to go.
“We were just able to fight and scrap and battle and come back,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said.
Tarver also had five free throws in the final 18 seconds to clinch the win and scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half.
Jael Vaughn had 25 points to lead the Lakers and made five of SWOCC’s 13 3-pointers.
“One of the big differences was us from the 3-point line,” Hoppe said.
The Lakers went 13-for-28 from long range while Lane was 8-for-33.
Terryn Mosley added 19 points and Ryan Bell had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“Terryn did a good job of attacking the basket in the second half,” Hoppe said. “Ryan Bell was just battling their big player, Ty Horner.”
Horner had 23 points and Rodney Hounshell had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans.
SWOCC followed up Saturday’s win over Clark with Wednesday’s win over Lane. The Lakers go for three in a row Saturday when they host Clackamas.
Women
SWOCC’s women fell to the Titans 91-67.
“It’s a tough place to play,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “Lane did a really good job against us.”
The Lakers stayed in contact through the first half, but the Titans outscored SWOCC 30-12 in the third quarter to build a huge lead.
“We only had seven players, so that didn’t help things,” Johnson said.
All five SWOCC starters played at least 31 minutes and Keiko Aotaki played the entire contest.
Kealani Neves had 28 points and six assists and Jasey Ramelow had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers. Taylor Morris added 11 points and Aotoki scored eight.
Megan Fossenn had 23 points and Kalina Rojas had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Lane. Kendra McAninch had 11 points and 11 assists.
Johnson said he was happy the Lakers held the Titans to just 4-for-23 shooting from 3-point range.
“The good news is we’ve only played three league games,” Johnson said of the Lakers, who fell to 1-2 in league. “We’ve got 13 more. Hopefully we get our troops healthy and back (for the second game against Lane).”
Lane improved to 3-0 and is one of two unbeaten teams in the South Region, along with Umpqua, after Clackamas handed Mount Hood its first loss Wednesday. The Lakers host Clackamas on Saturday.
“We’ve got to bounce back,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to protect our home court.”