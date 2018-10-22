The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team continued its march toward the NWAC postseason with a 1-0 win over host Rogue on Saturday.
The Lakers took over sole possession of the South Region lead when Chemeketa lost to Portland 3-0. SWOCC will win the South Region title outright with a victory or a tie over Clark in the regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Joe Montero scored the only goal of the match in Saturday’s win on a penalty kick in the ninth minute.
Clayton Williams had six saves while recording the shutout.
Women’s Soccer
SWOCC and Clackamas played to a scoreless draw at Coos Bay on Saturday.
Shaleen Tolbert had 10 saves while posting a shutout in goal for SWOCC. But the Lakers were unable to break through against Clackamas goalie MaKenna McClellan.
SWOCC is 2-7-2 in South Region play while Clackamas is 1-8-2.
The Lakers host Chemeketa on Saturday in the early game of a doubleheader, kicking off at 1:30 p.m., followed by the men’s match against Clark.
VOLLEYBALL
The SWOCC volleyball team split a pair of five-set matches at home over the weekend, beating Mount Hood and falling to second-place Clark.
The Lakers rebounded from a marathon first-set loss in their win over the Saints on Friday, ultimately claiming a 33-35, 25-18, 25-13, 19-25, 15-8 victory.
Andria Santoyo had 13 kills and Hannah White 12 for the Lakers in the win. Brooke Fisher had nine kills. Sydney Colledge had 48 assists. Santoyo also had 26 digs and Shaylynn Zener 23.
On Saturday, Clark edged the Lakers 18-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-10, 15-10.
Santoyo and White had 10 kills each and Brooke Aldrich nine. Colledge had 33 assists and Zener 21 digs. Alexus Paglinawan also had 10 digs.
SWOCC is 2-7 in league play. Clark is 6-3.
The Lakers host Clackamas on Friday and Chemeketa on Saturday. The Cougars and Storm are part of a three-way tie for third place with Lane.