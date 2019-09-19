The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team edged Lane 2-1 in an NWAC South Region match on Wednesday in Eugene.
Joe Montero scored in the 16th minute for the Lakers and Herman Ibarra had the second goal in the opening moments of the second half after Lane had scored right before halftime.
The SWOCC defense was solid all match, allowing the Titans just one shot.
SWOCC’s women fell to the Titans 3-1.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Lane got all three of its goals in the first half, two by Bailey Johnson.
Hannah Dreisbach scored for the Lakers in the final 10 minutes.
The SWOCC men are on the road Saturday at Chemeketa and next Wednesday at Rogue.
The Lakers women visit Clark next Wednesday.