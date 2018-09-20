Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Soccer
Bethany Baker, The World

The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the NWAC South Region season Wednesday, when the Lakers fell 1-0 to Chemeketa in Salem.

“The guys had a very good performance,” SWOCC coach Brad Williams said. “We had a ton of chances on goal to try and score. We just couldn’t get the goal on the day.

The Lakers out-shot the Storm 13-7 in the match.

But the only goal was a first-half score by Chemeketa’s Sebastian Ruelas on an assist by Brandon Morales.

The Lakers fell to 1-1-1 in South Region play. Chemeketa improved to 3-0-0.

SWOCC is home Saturday to face Rogue in a match set to start at 2:30 p.m. It follows a women’s match between Clark and SWOCC that starts at noon.

