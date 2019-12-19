The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team fell to unbeaten Skagit Valley 79-66 on the opening day of the Clackamas crossover tournament Wednesday.
“They’re definitely a good team,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said of Skagit Valley, ranked third in the most recent NWAC coaching poll. “But there are a lot of positives to walk out of the gym after this game.”
The Lakers out-rebounded Skagit Valley 43-39 and shot better overall, 46.2 percent to 37.8 percent.
“They did end up getting a couple of crucial offensive rebounds late in the game,” Hoppe said, adding that understanding late-game clock management and situations is a lesson the Lakers can use.
“Can we secure that rebound when the game is on the line?” he said.
The Lakers also committed 15 turnovers, while the Cardinals had just six.
Terryn Mosley had 22 points and seven rebounds and Jael Vaughn had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss. Both fouled out.
Mack Taver Jr. had 13 points and Ryan Bell had 10 for the Lakers, who fell to 3-6 on the season.
Marquan Williams had 24 points and Anthony Iglesia had four 3-pointers and 14 points for Skagit Valley, which improved to 9-0. Skagit Valley has had only one closer contest all year, a 74-67 win over Green River.
“We definitely battled them the whole game,” Hoppe said.
The Lakers face Blue Mountain today, the second day of the event. Blue Mountain is just 4-7 overall.
“In our last tournament before conference, it’s disappointing to come up a little short, but knowing we are seeing improvement,” Hoppe said. “Our defensive intensity is definitely picking up.”