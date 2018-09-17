The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team beat visiting Lane in dramatic fashion Saturday with a last-minute penalty kick giving the Lakers a 2-1 victory.
The Titans were called for a hand ball in the box in the 90th minute and SWOCC’s Joe Montero converted, giving the Lakers the win even though they spent virtually the entire second half a man down after one of the players got two yellow cards and was disqualified from the match early in the second half.
“We definitely didn’t make it easy on ourselves,” SWOCC coach Brad Williams said. “We pretty much battled the entire game.”
Williams said the Lakers actually played better when they had just 10 players on the pitch.
“We got the ball down and played our game,” he said. “We just kept creating some shooting chances, creating some corner kicks. We were able to keep possession pretty well.”
Williams said Dylan Krufal was outstanding at center back and Anthoni Martin was tireless in the midfield, playing the entire match.
Montero scored both SWOCC goals. He beat Lane’s goalkeeper one-on-one, assisted by Krufal, in the first half.
SWOCC is 1-0-1 in NWAC South Region play heading into a Wednesday match at Chemeketa. Lane fell to 1-1-0.
SWOCC’s women fell to the Titans 3-1, though they played well against the tough Lane squad, coach Gina Ramirez said.
The match was scoreless until Lane scored on an own goal by the Lakers just before halftime.
“That was a tough one,” Ramirez said. “(But) the girls bounced back, were able to equalize.”
Elanna Smith scored for SWOCC to tie the match early in the second half.
“Elanna hammered a great shot into the upper right (corner of the net),” Ramirez said. “It was a good goal. To get a goal against a team of this caliber, that was great for our girls and our confidence.”
The Titans took the lead with a pair of goals by Danielle VanOrd. The first was a one-on-one opportunity where she beat SWOCC’s goalkeeper and the second came on a penalty kick in the final moments of the match.
“We were able to keep them pretty close and keep the number pretty low,” Ramirez said of the score. “Overall, it was a great effort for the girls on both sides.”
The Lakers were coming off a 1-1 draw at Rogue earlier in the week.
“We’re trying to be a little better every game,” Ramirez said. “Wednesday, that was a big one for us. The girls really battled.
“I’m definitely proud of the effort.”
VOLLEYBALL
The SWOCC volleyball team won three matches over the weekend in a crossover tournament at Lower Columbia Community College in Kelso, Wash.
On Sunday, the Lakers edged South Region rival Umpua in five sets and were swept 3-0 by Pierce before losing a second match against Umpqua.
Against Umpqua, the Lakers won 30-32, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 15-6.
Alexus Paglinawan had 15 kills to lead the Lakers, while Brooke Fisher added 11 and Andria Santoyo and Hannah White had 10 each. Sydney Colledge had 44 assists and 20 digs and Shaylynn Zener had 19 digs and Alexus Paglinawan 17. Fisher and Santoyo added 15 digs each.
Pierce beat the Lakers 25-21, 25-17, 25-11. Lauren Wetzel had eight kills to lead a balanced attack and Colledge had 22 assists.
The Lakers finished the match with a 25-15, 25-16 loss to Umpqua. Ora DeLauche Kuhse had 11 assists and Madeline Trippett led with 12 digs.
On the opening day of the tournament, the Lakers edged Skagit Valley 25-19, 23-25, 15-13. Fisher had eight kills, Colledge 20 assists and Paglinawana nd Zener 10 digs each.
Lower Columbia swept the Lakers 25-11, 25-23. Nobody had more than four kills. Zener had a team-best eight digs.
And the Lakers beat Big Bend 25-20, 20-25, 15-9. Santoyo had nine kills and 19 digs. Colledge had 29 assists and 17 digs and Zener had 17 digs.
The Lakers are 9-10 heading into their South Region opener Friday at Mount Hood. The Lakers face Clark on Saturday. They host College of the Redwoods and New Hope in a pair of nonleague matches next Monday and Wednesday.