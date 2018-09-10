The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team opened NWAC South Region play with a 2-2 draw at Portland on Saturday.
The Lakers built up a 2-0 lead, but had to settle for the tie after the Panthers came back.
Chino Mez and Joe Montero scored the goals for SWOCC, both assisted by Cyrus Haghighat on free kicks. Both scores came in the opening 20 minutes, but Portland’s Bryan Tapia-Silva had a pair of unassisted goals in the 22nd and 25th minutes to even the score and the teams kept each other off the board the rest of the way.
SWOCC coach Brad Williams said SWOCC defensive errors led to both of Portland’s goals and that the Lakers had numerous chances in the second half, but were unable to convert.
“Our guys were playing really well, attacking a lot,” Williams said. “Ali Diaw hit the post and we had numerous shots and chances on goal and were really dominant in the second half, but failed to find that finish.
“It was a really hot day in Portland. The guys dealt with everything well.”
SWOCC’s women, meanwhile, fell to Portland 2-1 in their half of the doubleheader, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Tabitha Martinez scored SWOCC’s goal on a header off a corner kick by Emma Meyer, giving the Lakers the lead in the first half.
“We played good possession soccer in the first half,” SWOCC coach Gina Ramirez said. “We ran out of gas in the second half, giving up two goals, but battled until the end to try to get an equalizer.”
The Lakers host Lane in another NWAC South Region doubleheader on Saturday, with the women playing at noon, followed by the men.