COOS BAY — A draw seemed imminent.
The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team played even with the Portland Panthers for 70-plus minutes, until a nearly unbelievable save from defender Chino Mez led to an equally impressive counter goal from Joe Montero, resulting in an emotional and physical 1-0 win for the Lakers on Wednesday.
The victory moved the Lakers into sole possession of second place in the NWAC South Region behind division leading Chemeketa. SWOCC and Portland entered the day tied for second and played to a 2-2 draw earlier in the season on the Panthers' home pitch.
“I think that was our best match so far,” Lakers coach Brad Williams said. “The soccer that we played was really quick passing, really good all the way through the back to the midfield to the front. There’s been games where we’ve generated more chances to score more goals but the soccer that we played today was stellar.”
Since Williams took over last season as head coach, this was the match he wanted to win. Portland was the team he was gunning for, knowing the common phrase regarding being the best and beating the best.
That attitude diffused into the players. Even though Williams preaches the idea that every opponent is the same, Portland always mattered.
Wednesday, SWOCC rose to the occasion. Its defense held against the relentless Panthers, even when its single-goal lead seemed tentative in the face of the frantic Portland attack.
But the Lakers defense held, and it was a spectacular play from Mez to even put the Lakers in that position.
SWOCC survived a close call in the 68th minute, when Portland had a free kick from straight out at the top of the box. In even matches like Wednesday’s, Portland needed to convert on the set piece opportunity that was as good as any scoring chance the Panthers had.
But the free kick went high, saving Lakers keeper Liam Bates a tough save.
A minute later, Portland came down on an effective attack. The Panthers winger found himself alone after a missed assignment from the Lakers left back, and Mez saw Bates one-on-one with the Panthers striker.
Mez ran straight for the goal line, thinking only of keeping the Panthers shot out of goal.
“I seen it was gonna be a 1-v-1 with the keeper so I just had to rush my tail back, get on the line where I thought he was gonna shoot it,” Mez said. “And then I went to the ground with my long legs and Liam was there for the recovery.”
“We have a top center back in Chino and a top striker in Joe (Montero),” Williams said.
Unexpectedly, SWOCC countered very effectively, getting the ball to the talented Montero, a freshman from Woodside, Calif., who stayed with a bouncing ball off Panthers defenders, dribbled around the Portland keeper and calmly put the ball into the net, all but sealing SWOCC’s win and helping to propel the Lakers up the standings.
Montero nearly had a spectacular goal in the 71st minute, when his impressive side volley was called off due to an offside call that had the freshman ever so just offside.
“My mentality was, ‘Are they gonna miss it?’ because they’ve already missed it once,” Montero said. “I was like, ‘I gotta gamble.’ Once I saw it hit the dude’s head then the shoulder, then over the dude’s leg. I just gambled. I knew I wasn’t going to get to the ball (normally) so I threw in a little shimmy, the keeper bit and it went through his legs and I went right to the shot.”
The goal that counted, though, was an emotional moment for a Lakers squad that has risen from the dregs to competitiveness in both the South Region and the NWAC as a whole.
“Coach had a plan. He brought us all together,” Mez said. “We’re the first SWOCC team to do this, so we’re gonna keep on going, gonna focus on the next game and get the W.”
It took an organized and communicative defense to hold the frantic Panthers for the final 20 minutes and change.
SWOCC is now just three points behind first-place Chemeketa after claiming the three points from Portland, and is three points ahead of third-place Lane, who SWOCC visits on Saturday. The Lakers take on Chemeketa at home the following Saturday.
“It was nice to get the three points over Portland,” Williams said. “That’s our first win over them since I’ve been here in our four games. Now we’re going to play Lane on Saturday, which we’re looking forward to.”
That match against the Titans is at 2:30 p.m. SWOCC won the earlier match in Coos Bay 2-1.