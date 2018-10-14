COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team needed a win on Saturday against Chemeketa Community College.
And it got it. Joe Montero scored goals in both halves as the Lakers moved into a tie for first place in the NWAC South Region men’s standings with a 2-1 win over the visiting Storm.
“What I saw was a really gutsy performance,” Lakers coach Brad Williams said. “We had to dig deep and work hard. Chemeketa’s a good team. We knew that going into the match, that we were gonna really have to focus on our game and focus on what we have to do to perform well and the guys did that.
“They continue to hit a new standard every game.”
After a skillful touch, Montero volleyed in a crossing pass from Eon Brown from the right side in the third minute to give SWOCC an early lead, but it didn’t last long.
“Our guys were excited definitely, but I think lost focus for 30 seconds,” Williams said.
The coach said that perhaps the Lakers relaxed too much after the early goal, giving the wily Storm an opportunity to equalize, and Chemeketa did just that, evening the score in the seventh minute on a goal by Sebastian Ruelas.
It created a stalemate in the midfield that never really resulted in any advantage either way.
It wasn’t until the 57th minute when another goal was scored, when Montero stood over a free kick from about 30 yards out and rocketed it off the wall and into the net for the match-winner.
The two-goal match for Montero was only a continuation of the stellar season for the freshman, who has scored in the Lakers’ last four matches.
Montero was voted the NWAC player of the week prior to Saturday’s match, indicating the league’s notice of his importance to the Lakers’ run.
“He’s the one that puts ‘em away for us,” Williams said of Montero, a Woodside, Calif., native. “It’s really nice to see when he doesn’t just work getting us goals, but he has team play. He has the ability to link up the rest of the team and works really hard defensively to put the opponents under pressure so we can win the ball back at midfield.”
The Lakers won their fifth straight match and pulled even with Chemeketa atop the standings at 6-1-1 with two matches to play, guaranteeing a top-two finish in the region.
Following Saturday’s win, a burst of emotion rolled through the Lakers’ sideline, but it was quickly tempered after a collective realization of games yet to be played.
The control of emotion is a sign of a good team, Williams said.
“I think it’s important that we don’t get carried away with our emotions and stay focused on the task at hand,” Williams said. “I think we do have a very good team. We knew at the very beginning of the season that this is a team that could compete for everything with every team. We’ve been proving that week in, week out.”
The Lakers appear to have the easier schedule, finishing the regular season with a match at winless Rogue on Saturday and a home match against fifth-place Clark (3-5-0) on Oct. 24.
Chemeketa plays the two teams tied for third place at 3-3-2, hosting Portland on Saturday and visiting Lane on Oct. 24. Lane tied Chemeketa in their first meeting. SWOCC's tie came against Portland.