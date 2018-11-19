The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team outscored Pacific University’s junior varsity squad 131-76 on Saturday at Oregon City to improve to 2-0 in the young season.
“It was definitely our style and pace the whole game,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “We were up 58-31 at half and we were really able to keep our focus and continue to play hard.”
SWOCC had eight players score in double figures, including Moses Miller, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Ramsford Ntow Jr., who had 21 points. Anel Alagic had 20 points and eight rebounds.
Carson Washburn had 14 points, Keenan Reynolds 13, Aaron Sanchez 12 and Jake Gomez and Tanner Lewis 10 each. Sanchez and Gomez each had 10 rebounds.
SWOCC did an outstanding job sharing the ball, finishing with 32 assists on 51 made baskets (after 30 assists Friday night in a win over Multnomah’s JV). Reynolds had six assists and Alagic five.
The Lakers shot 14-for-34 from 3-point range and 37-for-63 from inside the arc, finishing at 53 percent overall.
The game was a switch from Friday’s win over Multnomah, a team that played zone the entire game and shot a ton of 3-pointers, Hoppe said.
“Luckily, we were able to push the pace and get out and run,” he said of the opening win.
The opening weekend was good, Hoppe said.
“The first weekend, everybody is really nervous,” he said. “I thought we came out with great energy.
“We figured out some things we did well and there’s some things we can definitely get better on.”
The Lakers head north again this week for the Red Devil Classic at Lower Columbia College in Kelso, Wash., Friday through Sunday.
Women
SWOCC’s women got their first win of the regular season Saturday, when they beat Grays Harbor 89-74 at the YakimaTip-Off Tournament.
The Lakers led 43-37 at halftime and stretched the advantage by outscoring Grays Harbor 25-18 in the third.
Jessica Peterson had a team-best 15 points and Madison Bell and Keiko Aotaki had 14 each. Abby Neff scored 12, and Jasey Ramelo and Katie Pearce had 10. Meghan Holloman almost gave the Lakers seven players in double figures, finishing with eight points. Kaylee Gegner and Neff each had eight rebounds, while Holloman added seven and Peterson six. Holloman also had five assists.
The Lakers fell to 1-2 on the year when they lost to Wenatchee Valley 73-51 on Sunday. Holloman had 11 points and Peterson 10 in the loss.
SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson was generally pleased with his team’s effort, especially considering the Lakers have just one sophomore on the roster.
“We played like freshmen at times,” he said.
Against Grays Harbor, the Lakers played like he thinks they are capable.
“We shot it pretty well and we played pretty good defense,” he said. “We just did a great job of sharing the basketball and playing great team basketball.
“They’re willing to share in each other’s success. That’s hard to do sometimes.”
Johnson said he loved how the Lakers showed fight in the two losses, battling to give themselves a chance to win in the final minutes. On Sunday, they had 10 first-quarter turnovers and trailed by 22 just before half, but rallied to pull within 10 in the final minutes.
“Wenatchee is one of the best programs in the East Region,” Johnson said. “If we play four full quarters, I like our chances.”
Overall, he was happy with the trip.
“We’ve got some things to work on, but they battled every game,” he said. “That’s all I can ask for opening weekend.”
This weekend, SWOCC will be at the annual Clackamas Thanksgiving Tournament with games Friday against Clackamas, Saturday against Mount Hood and Sunday against Olympic.