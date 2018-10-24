COOS BAY — Hernan Ibarra ran over to his Southwestern Oregon Community College teammates near the dugout Wednesday and was quickly surrounded.
It was his first thought after his 59th minute chip shot beat Clark goalkeeper Christopher Henry for the first goal in SWOCC’s 2-0 win, which clinched the NWAC South Region championship for the Lakers just one season after finishing at the bottom of the table.
It’s also just the second time in program history the Lakers will host a quarterfinal match.
“We’re all one team, we’re all one unit,” Ibarra said. “I feel that celebrating with them was gonna be possibly the best celebration we could possibly have.”
It’s not unlikely that SWOCC went from the bottom of the standings to the top, but it’s impressive nonetheless.
From the beginning of the season, coach Brad Williams believed this group, a year removed from being almost all freshmen after Williams arrived late after some sudden coaching turnover, could compete not only for a division title but for a conference title, as well.
Wednesday’s match wasn’t close to the culmination of that goal, but it was another step. The Lakers made history on Wednesday, but hope to only continue winning.
“For the program, this hasn’t been a regular thing the last 12 years or so,” Williams said. “But we’re hoping to make it a regular thing now, building experience with these freshmen that we have for next year and continuing to grow their experience.”
“I didn’t think we would be here if it was the same team as last year,” sophomore goalkeeper Liam Bates said. “It was a massive jump from what we had.”
Ibarra’s goal came after the Lakers had a handful of chances in the first half, but Henry kept SWOCC out of the net.
SWOCC leading scorer Joe Montero was getting good looks in the first stanza, and the best chance was when Carlos Mercado crossed in to Cyrus Haghighat who volleyed a header over to Montero, whose header hit the crossbar and bounced away harmlessly. Henry had just two saves in the first half, but Montero was peppering the net with shots that were just a bit off the mark.
And while SWOCC’s offense worked Henry, the Penguins pressured Bates.
SWOCC’s physical style lends itself to fouls and that was the case on Wednesday. SWOCC got whistled for 14 fouls, while Clark was whistled for just seven. Clark had five good free kick opportunities in the first half, standing over the stationary ball deep in the Laker end.
Bates kept all of them out, deflecting shots over the crossbar then holding on the ensuing corner or catching shots or punching away incoming crosses or corner kicks. Bates finished with nine saves, with five coming in the first half.
“Nothing really goes through my head besides, ‘I know I’m gonna get this,’” Bates said. “Even if it does go in, I know I’m still gonna get it. I just make sure I can play my best for my teammates.”
“Clark’s a good team, so we knew that coming in that they were gonna be a good opponent,” Williams said. “They have been for every team all year. I think this might be one of the first games they lost by two goals, it’s usually only one goal. And Liam made some fantastic saves. Our defense played really well to weather those periods. But that wasn’t the whole game for us. We created some chances.”
But though the Lakers failed to score in the first half, the offense was still working well.
It showed in the second half, when the Lakers do most of their damage anyway. In the 57th minute, Montero sent in a free kick that bounced off Henry but just too high for a leaping Chino Mez. Anthoni Martin got to it before Clark could clear but his shot went wide left.
SWOCC didn’t stop pushing. Just two minutes later, Haghighat crossed for Ibarra, who stayed composed with Henry coming off his line and chipped it over the Penguin keeper for the first goal.
“As the ball was coming I kind of saw the keeper off his box a little bit, and I saw the right side open,” Ibarra said. “I thought, ‘I’m gonna chip it.’ That’s the first thing I thought, ‘I’m gonna chip it to the open spot. That’s what I’m gonna do.’ That’s what I did and once I scored I just wanted to rush toward my teammates.”
Immediately following, Williams was imploring his sophomore-laden group to focus. Following emotional goals is a good time to equalize, especially against a quality Clark program playing for the potential of a playoff berth.
It didn’t happen. Bates, and center backs Mez and Dylan Krufal, were stout as Clark’s offense got more desperate and frantic trying to equalize.
SWOCC’s offense started looking for counters and got one. With Montero taking a rest, his first time off the field all afternoon, Kodai Kobayashi, who had been playing as left back until moving up to the midfield with Montero on the bench, got to a through ball and drew a foul in the box.
He calmly put away the penalty kick in the 86th minute, all but sealing the win and the division title for the Lakers. After four more minutes of regulation time and a couple minutes of stoppage time, SWOCC claimed its eighth conference win in 10 tries, winning the division by a full three points.
“We’re really excited so far ‘cause the team coach has built so far,” Ibarra said. “Going last last year and first this year, especially being a freshman. I saw a different atmosphere coming in. Especially at the beginning of the season. I saw a really good bond in all the guys. It’s probably the best team that I’ve been with chemistry in and out of the field. But just like coach said, one plus two equals three, so the next game is the quarterfinal game and we got to focus on that first.”
SWOCC has a bye week before its quarterfinal match on Nov. 3.
Women finish with win
SWOCC finished its regular season Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Chemeketa on Wednesday.
Similar to a year ago with the men, SWOCC and head coach Gina Ramirez got a late start on the season, with some unforeseen coaching turnover forcing SWOCC to scramble and hire Ramirez with weeks before the first game.
While dealing with injuries in the second half of the season, SWOCC was still working with a new lineup on Wednesday, but its offense is starting to get the hang of Ramirez’s intended style of play.
This was best realized in the Lakers’ third goal. Playing off a throw-in, Sahara Iverson sent in a cutback cross, a season-long project, in to Paige Boyce, who finished off the play with one touch in the 55th minute. Iverson also scored a goal in 45th minute on an assist from Rayvan Dempsey, and Alana Smith scored in the 14th minute.
“Today, for us, it was a commitment to getting to the ball first,” Ramirez said. “Every goal kick, every punt, we had someone there. We didn’t really allow the other team to settle and play, which we hadn’t been able to do against stronger teams. So that really helped us. And once we won it, to get it on the ground and connect a pass.”
Though SWOCC finished fifth in the South Region, two points behind fourth-place Rogue, the Lakers are on an agreeable trajectory.
“That’s the tricky part about community college is you lose a chuck of ‘em,” Ramirez said, referring to sophomores who finish their eligibility. “But, for those that are here, I have a benefit going into next year. I got here very late in the season and now I have a core of players who know what to expect, who know how I coach and the style I like to play. That will filter a lot quicker when the new kids get here.”