NEWBERG — The Southwestern Oregon Community College men's swim team finished an unbeaten dual season by beating host George Fox, while the women also beat the Bruins and fell to the University of Idaho on Saturday.
The meet served as the final regular tuneup before the NJCAA national meet in March, though the Lakers also will compete this weekend in a club meet hosted by the South Coast Aquatic Team at North Bend Municipal Pool.
“I’m proud of how the team came together to support each other today,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “It was a positive and encouraging meet.
“The men finished with an undefeated dual record this season and the women had an awesome opportunity to compete against a tough D1 University of Idaho team as well as the GFU ladies.”
The men dominated the Bruins in the meet. The only event they didn’t capture went to former Laker Caleb Dean, who was part of the first class of swimmers at Goerge Fox, which has a relatively new program.
The Lakers finished 1-2-3 in the 200-yard butterfly with Arthur Marques (2:06.51), Hunter Sherwood (2:08.48) and Braxton Reece (2:11.98); the 50 freestyle with Emerson Zaplatar (21.94), Nathan James (22.71) and Elliot Steward (22.98); 200 backstroke with Alejandro Robles Ruiz (1:58.25), Maxence Liboz (2:08.03) and Matthew Bell (2:18.13); 200 breaststroke with Joshua Smith (2:11.88), Emerson Zaplatar (2:13.14) and AJ Kliewer (2:24.13); and 200 freestyle with Stalnaker (1:52.79), Hunter Fosler (1:53.30) and Seth Mullikin (1:53.79).
In the 100 freestyle, James (49.18) and Stalnaker (51.33) were first and second. Marques (5:04.75) and Sherwood (5:08.16) were first and second in the 500 freestyle.
Robles Ruiz won the 100 butterfly (52.68) with Steward third (55.06) and Mullikin fourth (56.74). Kliewer won the 200 individual medley (2:07.75) with Reece fourth (2:15.98) and Bell fifth (2:17.99).
Smith took the 100 breaststroke (58.68) with Anders Hocum fourth (1:05.92) and Kliewer fifth (1:06.19).
Dean won the 100 backstroke for the Bruins (55.35), just ahead of Liboz (55.70). Bell was fourth (1:03.21) and Kyiah Ingraham fifth (1:06.77) for the Lakers.
SWOCC also had the fastest two teams in both relays.
In the 200 medley relay, Robles Ruiz, Smith, Camp and Zaplatar won in 1:36.93 and Liboz, Hocum, Stalnaker and Steward finished second in 1:42.91.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Zaplatar, Robes Ruiz, Steward and Camp finished in 1:28.40 and Mullikin, Smith, Stalnaker and James were second in 1:30.77.
Idaho didn’t have a men’s team, but the NCAA Division I school does have a women’s team, and that limited the opportunities for victories by SWOCC’s squad.
The Lakers did get one win. Anna Hutchins took the 500 freestyle in 5:24.21. Verity Vogel-Rigler was fourth (5:45.74) and Hannah Miner seventh (6:29.49).
Hutchins also was third in the 200 freestyle (2:01.86), with Kaitlyn Hester sixth (2:21.01) and Miner seventh (2:22.75).
Patriciza Ozola was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.77. Ellie Dacar was ninth (1:10.22) and Emily Corbett 10th (1:10.22).
Elisa Strepenne was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.76), with Lauren Adamson seventh (1:16.82) and Meredith Mandal eighth (1:17.19).
Jaqueline Feurtado was fifth in the 200 butterfly (2:20.33) with Vogel-Rigler sixth (2:28.12).
Hester was ninth (28.82), Dacar 10th (30.03) and Taylar Spurgeon 11th (31.63) in the 50 freestyle.
Adamson was sixth (1:01.69) and Avy Watts seventh (1:10.85) in the 100 freestyle.
Ozola placed fourth in the 200 backstroke (2:16.07), with Dacar eighth (2:33.94) and Corbett ninth (2:34.88).
Strepenne was fourth (2:38.01), Mandal fifth (2:47.82) and Spurgeon sixth (3:10.76) in the 200 breaststroke.
Ferutado was third (1:00.84) and Hester 11th (1:15.93) in the 100 butterfly.
Corbett was sixth (2:37.42) and Dacar seventh (2:38.60) in the individual medley.
SWOCC’s top medley relay was third, with the team of Ozola, Strepenne, Feurtado and Hutchins finishing in 1:53.38.
The Lakers also were third in the 200 freestyle relay, with Hutchins, Adamson, Feurtado and Ozola finishing in 1:43.24. A second SWOCC team of Strepenne, Mandal, Vogel-Rigler and Hester was sixth in 1:50.01.
The Idaho squad features former North Bend standout Cassie Dallas. The senior finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.37) and fifth in the butterfly (1:01.47) and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay and second-place 200 medley relay for the Vandals.