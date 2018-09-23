The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team blanked visiting Rogue Community College 5-0 on Saturday.
“Our guys had a complete performance,” SWOCC coach Brad Williams said. “We are very happy with how we bounced back from Wednesday’s loss against Chemeketa.”
The Lakers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes on goals by Sam Haghighat and Hernan Ibarra, both assisted by Joe Montero.
Ibarra then scored in the 65th minute, assisted by Eion Brown, and the Lakers got a pair of goals in the final moments of the match from Anthoni Martin and Alex Moskowitz.
Clayton Williams and Liam Bates combined on the shutout, each playing a half in goal for SWOCC.
The Lakers travel to Clark on Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Lakers lost their women’s match at Saturday to visiting Clark 5-0.
The Penguins improved to 4-0-0 in league play and lead the South Region. The Lakers are 0-2-1.
SWOCC visits Clackamas on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lakers lost both their matches on the road over the weekend to start NWAC South Region play 0-2.
Mount Hood topped the Lakers in four sets Friday, 25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20. Brooke Fisher had 10 kills and Baley VanWormer added seven in the loss. Fisher also had 16 digs and Shaylynn Zener 12. Sydney Colledge had 31 assists.
On Saturday, Clark edged the Lakers, 25-13, 25-10, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11.
Andria Santoyo had 14 kills and Fisher 11 in the loss. Colledge had 37 assists. Madeline Trippett and Alexus Paglinawan had 11 digs each and Fisher 10.
SWOCC hosts College of the Redwoods on Monday night and New Hope on Wednesday in a pair of nonleaugue matches that both start at 6:30 p.m. SWOCC then is at Clackamas on Friday and at Chemeketa on Saturday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SWOCC’s women opened the fall season with a second-place finish at the PLU Invitational at Lake Spanaway Golf Course.
Avery Gill had a two-day total of 155, with rounds of 79 and 76, to place second and lead the Lakers. Sarah Skokan finished at 165, Avry Hansen ad 170, Katie Bogert at 171 and Amanda Kastning at 189.
Whitworth University won the tournament with a total of 640. The Lakers finished at 661.