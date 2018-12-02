The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team completed a perfect run at the Coach Tregs Classic in Eureka, Calif., with an 83-71 win over Shasta on Saturday.
The Lakers rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit.
“We had a nice little run right before half to cut the lead to one,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said.
Keenan Reynolds had six 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Tanner Lewis had three 3-pointers and 19 points for the Lakers in the win.
Moses Miller added 15 points and Aaron Sanchez 13, also with three 3-pointers. Carson Washburn had eight points.
The Lakers trailed 36-35 at the half.
“We came out with just great energy in the second half and really shot it,” Hoppe said. “That’s where we were able to build a lead.”
Hoppe said Miller had done a great job leading the team, but went down with an injury in the second half.
“We sat him the rest of the game, but some other players stepped up,” Hoppe said.
The Lakers had beaten College of the Redwoods on the opening day.
“All in all a really great weekend to come down here and play two good teams and come away with two wins,” Hoppe said. “It’s all part of the preseason.
“We are going to play tough opponents and hopefully see improvement, which I think we did.”
The Lakers are in Eugene this weekend for the Dale Bates Classic at Lane Community College.