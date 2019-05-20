The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team had a short stay at the NWAC championships in Spokane.
After rain pushed everything back a day on Friday, the Lakers fell to North Idaho 11-0 on Saturday, starting a run to the championship game for the Cardinals.
North Idaho went on to beat Clackamas 5-1 on Saturday and then top Walla Walla 4-0 and Edmonds 6-3 on Sunday. North Idaho meets either Edmonds or Douglas on Monday afternoon in the championship round after those teams advanced through the loser’s bracket.
SWOCC, meanwhile, fell into the consolation bracket, where the Lakers fell to Centralia 9-1.
The Lakers managed just one hit against North Idaho, a single by Ashley Bonham.
They did a little better against Centralia. Jenny Marnin hit a pair of singles and Destiny Guerrero had a fourth-inning home run.
Golf
The SWOCC women were in third place after the first day of the NWAC Championships at The Home Course in Dupont, Wash., on Sunday.
Columbia Basin led with a total of 17-over, while Spokane was at 23-over and SWOCC at 24-over heading into Monday’s final round.
SWOCC’s Avery Gill was 7-over, with Katie Bogert at 8-over and Sarah Skokan at 9-over. SWOCC’s fourth player, Avry Hansen, also had a strong round, finishing the first day 11-over and tied for 12th. Amanda Kastning was tied for 34th at 20-over.
They were chasing Spokane teammates Emma Torres and Shelby Baum, who both shot 4-over on Sunday. Columbia Basin’s three counting players were all at at 5- or 6-over.
SWOCC’s men, meanwhile, were sixth at 22-over. North Idaho had a two-stroke lead in the team race at 3-over, just in front of Spokane, which was 5-over.
Brent Spencer led the Lakers Sunday and was tied for 15th at 4-over. Casey Spencer was tied for 20th at 5-over, Camden Chose was tied for 25th at 6-over, Casey Cameron was tied for 29th at 7-over, Kristopher Wood was tied for 35th at 8-over and Coby Hess was tied for 39th at 10-over.
Skagit Valley’s Jonny Larson led the medalist race after shooting 2-under in the first round.