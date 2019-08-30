The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team dropped the final match on its California trip, but had a strong trek overall, winning two of the three contests to improve to 7-3 overall.
“Everyone has contributed this whole week,” coach Stephanie Willett said, noting that the team had just 10 available players because of a few injuries. “Everyone is seeing the court and doing their job.
“I’m excited for conference to start to see how competitive the South Region will be.”
The Lakers won their middle match in California, sweeping Shasta 25-9, 25-18, 25-21.
Andria Santoyo had six kills and an impressive .353 hitting percentage. Sydney Colledge had 12 assists, four aces and eight digs and Shay Zener had 11 digs and three aces.
You have free articles remaining.
American River topped the Lakers in the finale of the trip 25-13, 25-18, 25-17.
“They were an amazing team,” Willett said. “That made us better overall.”
Amanda Clark had eight kills and seven digs for the Lakers. Colledge had nine assists and Zener had 10 digs and two aces.
Jade Flitton, Nika Kirvoshein, Tayler Parks, Natalie Sale, Maddie Trippett and Akayla Young also contributed during the week.
The Lakers host Pacific University’s JV team on Sunday and visit the Boxers in Forest Grove on Tuesday. They also host College of the Redwoods on Sept. 9 before hosting Rogue to open the league season on Sept. 11.